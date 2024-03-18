Diving Into Nickelodeon's Dark Side: The Most Shocking Revelations From Quiet on Set

Watch : Drake Bell Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse He Suffered

"I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived."

So Drake Bell says in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a new Investigation Discovery series that digs into the bittersweet experiences of a number of former child actors who got their big break as part of Nickelodeon's pop culture-dominating lineup of kid-friendly programming in the 1990s and 2000s.

Though whether shows like All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Zoey 101 and more were even all that kid-friendly is one of the questions explored in the four-part series, which premiered March 17.

Bell's revelation—that he was the 15-year-old victim who was never publicly identified when child sex abuse charges were filed against dialogue coach Brian Peck in 2003—has already made headlines, this marking the first time the now 37-year-old Drake & Josh alum has spoken out about what happened to him.

"I've never talked about this outside of therapy," Bell notes in the series.