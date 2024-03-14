Meghan Markle Returns to Social Media for First Time in Nearly 4 Years

Watch : Meghan Markle Talks "Cruel" Online Bullying During Pregnancies

Meghan Markle is back on the 'gram.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted a new website and Instagram account for her latest project American Riviera Orchard on March 14.

So what exactly is American Riviera Orchard? While that remains a mystery, Meghan has given fans a few clues on social media.

For starters, a video posted to Instagram Stories from the account appeared to show the former Suits star cooking in a kitchen and arranging flowers. She also revealed the website's new logo in a series of posts on the grid.

The design noted the brand is based in Montecito, Calif., where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. The location could possibly give some insight about the name, too. After all, the tourism website for the neighboring city Santa Barbara notes it's often called the American Riviera.

But for now, not much else has been revealed. In the meantime, the website invites followers to join a waitlist to learn more.

E! News has reached out to the Sussexes' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.