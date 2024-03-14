Cause a Racquet With SKIMS First Tennis Skirt, Plus More Aces From Lululemon, Amazon, and Gymshark

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hold onto your visors because the tenniscore trend is still acing it with no signs of leaving the court anytime soon! Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS just launched its first-ever tennis skirt, serving up aces in the fashion game.
From hitting the court to running errands, these skirts win a grand slam for both style and comfort. If you want to add some fun to your wardrobe, I rounded up the cutest tennis skirts from lululemon, Amazon, Old Navy, Athleta, Alo Yoga, and Spanx.
TL;DR:
- The Most Popular: lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt (
$88$39)
- The Best Price: Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Skort (
$35$15)
- Sell-Out Risk: Gymshark Sweat Seamless Skort (
$56$33)
- Trending Style: SKIMS Fits Everybody Logo Skort ($54)
SKIMS Tennis Skirts
SKIMS Fits Everybody Logo Skort
Ace your tennis style with the first-ever tennis skirt from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Available in four stunning colors, this skirt combines performance and fashion for the ultimate court-ready look.
lululemon Tennis Skirts
lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Step onto the court in style with this skirt, which has a high-rise waistband and built-in shorts for added coverage and support. With its sleek silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric, it's the perfect choice for staying cool and confident during intense matches. If you love this look, but you prefer more coverage, opt for the long version.
lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Elevate your tennis game with this skirt, which features a flattering high-rise waist and elegant pleats for a chic on-court look. Crafted from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, it offers comfort and freedom of movement, allowing you to focus on your game with confidence. Choose from 5 colorways.
Amazon Tennis Skirts
Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt
Stay comfortable and stylish with this skirt, which has a convenient zip-up pocket at the back. With 25 vibrant colors to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your style. Shoppers gave this skirt 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scktoo High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt
Add a touch of flair to your wardrobe with this high-waisted pleated tennis skirt. This multifaceted piece is perfect for any occasion, from casual outings to nights out. Choose from 10 colors. Shoppers gave this skirt 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LouKeith Tennis Skirt
Say goodbye to boring activewear and hello to style with this must-have! With its cute and functional design, this skirt will keep you feeling comfortable and looking fabulous during any workout. It's available in sizes up to 3X and boasting an impressive 32 color options. Shoppers gave this skirt 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt
Add a touch of charm to your athletic wardrobe with this tennis skirt. Designed with cute pleats on the back, you'll look effortlessly chic in this lightweight and versatile athletic piece. Choose from 4 colors. Shoppers gave this style 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Old Navy Tennis Skirts
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
Designed to flatter all body types, this skort offers both style and comfort for every occasion, available in inclusive sizing up to 4X. Choose from 6 colorways.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Cloud+ Skort
Achieve the perfect blend of style and comfort with this versatile skort that's ideal for everything from casual outings to outdoor adventures. Designed for active lifestyles, this skort features built-in shorts for added coverage and flexibility. Choose from 4 colors.
Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Skort
Stay comfortable and stylish all day long with this classic skort from Old Navy. With its versatile design and flattering fit, this skort is perfect for any casual outing or outdoor activity. Choose from 3 colors.
Gymshark Tennis Skirts
Gymshark Sweat Seamless Skort
Made for those who like to sweat in style, this skort offers unbeatable comfort and flexibility with its seamless design. Gymshark has 3 colorways on sale.
Alo Yoga Tennis Skirts
Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt
Snag a coveted favorite with the Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt, a bestseller known for flying off the shelves. This skirt offers a sleek silhouette and functional design for the court with pockets and built-in shorts. Choose from 4 colors.
Athleta Tennis Skirts
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
Enjoy the ultimate blend of comfort and style! Whether you're hitting the trails or running errands, this skort has got you covered with its lightweight and breathable fabric. If prefer more coverage, there's a version with a longer length as well.
Spanx Tennis Skirts
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Meet your new go-to activewear staple. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this skort seamlessly combines fashion and function. Choose from 4 colorways.
