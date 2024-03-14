Cause a Racquet With SKIMS First Tennis Skirt, Plus More Aces From Lululemon, Amazon, and Gymshark

Kim Kardashian proves that tenniscore still serves with SKIMS’ debut tennis skirt. Keep winning with more styles from lululemon, Amazon, Alo Yoga, Old Navy, Spanx, Gymshark, and Athleta.

Shop Tennis Skirts SKIMS, lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Athleta, Amazon, Old NavySKIMS

Hold onto your visors because the tenniscore trend is still acing it with no signs of leaving the court anytime soon! Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS just launched its first-ever tennis skirt, serving up aces in the fashion game.

From hitting the court to running errands, these skirts win a grand slam for both style and comfort. If you want to add some fun to your wardrobe, I rounded up the cutest tennis skirts from lululemon, Amazon, Old Navy, Athleta, Alo Yoga, and Spanx.

TL;DR: 

SKIMS Tennis Skirts

SKIMS Fits Everybody Logo Skort

Ace your tennis style with the first-ever tennis skirt from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Available in four stunning colors, this skirt combines performance and fashion for the ultimate court-ready look.

$54
SKIMS
Matching
Tops

lululemon Tennis Skirts

lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Step onto the court in style with this skirt, which has a high-rise waistband and built-in shorts for added coverage and support. With its sleek silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric, it's the perfect choice for staying cool and confident during intense matches. If you love this look, but you prefer more coverage, opt for the long version.

$88
$39
lululemon
$88
$39
Longer Skirt

lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Elevate your tennis game with this skirt, which features a flattering high-rise waist and elegant pleats for a chic on-court look. Crafted from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, it offers comfort and freedom of movement, allowing you to focus on your game with confidence. Choose from 5 colorways.

$88
lululemon

Amazon Tennis Skirts

Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt

Stay comfortable and stylish with this skirt, which has a convenient zip-up pocket at the back. With 25 vibrant colors to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your style. Shoppers gave this skirt 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28
Amazon

Scktoo High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt

Add a touch of flair to your wardrobe with this high-waisted pleated tennis skirt. This multifaceted piece is perfect for any occasion, from casual outings to nights out. Choose from 10 colors. Shoppers gave this skirt 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
Amazon

LouKeith Tennis Skirt

Say goodbye to boring activewear and hello to style with this must-have! With its cute and functional design, this skirt will keep you feeling comfortable and looking fabulous during any workout. It's available in sizes up to 3X and boasting an impressive 32 color options. Shoppers gave this skirt 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt

Add a touch of charm to your athletic wardrobe with this tennis skirt. Designed with cute pleats on the back, you'll look effortlessly chic in this lightweight and versatile athletic piece. Choose from 4 colors. Shoppers gave this style 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29
Amazon
read
Old Navy Tennis Skirts

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort

Designed to flatter all body types, this skort offers both style and comfort for every occasion, available in inclusive sizing up to 4X. Choose from 6 colorways.

$37
$25
Old Navy

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Cloud+ Skort

Achieve the perfect blend of style and comfort with this versatile skort that's ideal for everything from casual outings to outdoor adventures. Designed for active lifestyles, this skort features built-in shorts for added coverage and flexibility. Choose from 4 colors.

$29
$20
Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Skort

Stay comfortable and stylish all day long with this classic skort from Old Navy. With its versatile design and flattering fit, this skort is perfect for any casual outing or outdoor activity. Choose from 3 colors.

$35
$15
Old Navy

Gymshark Tennis Skirts

Gymshark Sweat Seamless Skort

Made for those who like to sweat in style, this skort offers unbeatable comfort and flexibility with its seamless design. Gymshark has 3 colorways on sale.

$56
$33
Gymshark

Alo Yoga Tennis Skirts

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

Snag a coveted favorite with the Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt, a bestseller known for flying off the shelves. This skirt offers a sleek silhouette and functional design for the court with pockets and built-in shorts. Choose from 4 colors.

$68
Alo Yoga

Athleta Tennis Skirts

Athleta Ace Tennis Skort

Enjoy the ultimate blend of comfort and style! Whether you're hitting the trails or running errands, this skort has got you covered with its lightweight and breathable fabric. If prefer more coverage, there's a version with a longer length as well.

$69
Athleta
$69
Longer Skirt

Spanx Tennis Skirts

Spanx The Get Moving Skort

Meet your new go-to activewear staple. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this skort seamlessly combines fashion and function. Choose from 4 colorways.

$72
Spanx

