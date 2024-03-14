NSYNC Reunites for Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

The people said, "I want you back," and *NSYNC listened.
In fact, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to bring da noise live on stage for the first time in over 10 years. For his One Night Only show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern on March 13, Justin brought out his former bandmates to perform a few songs together, and it's safe to say the crowd went wild.
As seen in videos Justin reposted to his Instagram Story, *NSYNC's appearance was dramatically announced when the curtain behind Justin opened and revealed the other four members while the opening notes of "Gone" began to play.
During the night, the former boy band treated the audience to a number of their hits—including "Bye Bye Bye," "Would You Be My Girlfriend" and "It's Gonna Be Me"—as well as a performance of their new collaboration, "Paradise," which is a track on Justin's upcoming album which features the band.
The show was an intimate one for its audience, and throughout it all the venue was shaking with the crowd's excitement, per an eyetwitness. An after-party was also held in the venue's upstairs, where Justin's wife Jessica Biel was present.
And one of the audience members whose heart was tearin' up over the reunion was none other than Chrissy Teigen. The Cravings author posted a number of clips of *NSYNC to her Story, over the first of which she wrote, "Oh my f--king god," before panning the camera to her own shocked face. And then alongside a clip of the group performing their new song, Chrissy summed up her feelings with a simple, "Dead."
But just as excited as fans were to see the beloved '90s and early aughts band reunite, its members seemed just as happy to be back together.
After the show, when Justin shared a picture of five stools on The Wiltern's stage which he captioned, "Paradise," Lance commented, "That was fun. Let's do it again soon."
The band's onstage reunion comes after an exciting fall for the group, including the release of their first song in twenty years—"Better Place," featured in Trolls Band Together—as well as their first onstage reunion in 10 years at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
And while fans have been clamoring for a reunion tour ever since, the band itself is taking the time to enjoy their reunion after so many years apart.
"Feels like a surreal moment to say that our new single, 'Better Place' is about to be released in a matter of minutes," Lance wrote on his Instagram Story in September. "This song is truly a love letter to all of our fans who have been our incredible support system. You guys have always thought that this would happen even when we didn't. I am truly grateful for every single one of you."
"To my brothers Joey, Justin, Chris, and JC," the 44-year-old continued, "there's a unique magic that happens when we come together, and i wouldn't want to do this with anyone else. This song is a testament to our bond, and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey we've shared and the one that lies ahead."
