Lance Bass Recalls the Hilarious Food Prank Justin Timberlake Pulled on Joey Fatone

"This I promise you": You've never heard this *NSYNC story before.

During the Sept. 29 episode of Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum, Lance Bass spilled the tea—or rather the "pop"—on the boy band's "biggest fight."

The 41-year-old artist admitted "you couldn't even call it a real fight." He said he was in Miami along with Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez for the group's Challenge for the Children charity basketball game. He remembered the singers were tired after being out the night before and were getting ready to do press interviews. The members had all agreed to meet in the hotel room before talking with the media. But according to Bass, Fatone was running about 15 minutes late.

Room service had been sent up, and Fatone had ordered a burger. So, as a joke, Timberlake took a "huge" bite out of it and then put it back.

"Holy moly!" Bass said. "There was something up Joey's butt that day because when he came in and he saw somebody bit his hamburger, he was like, 'Not doing it.' And he, like, protested, 'I'm not leaving here until I get a new burger.' It was so funny. I've never seen Joey get so upset about something like that."

Bass acknowledged Fatone "was probably tired or something" and that he was "just over it in that moment." However, he said he and his fellow singers still haven't let Fatone live it down.

"We make fun of him all the time for that outburst," Bass said. "All the time."