Star Wars’ Child Actor Jake Lloyd in Mental Health Facility After Suffering Psychotic Break

Jake Llyod's mom is updating fans on his personal journey.

Lisa Llyod, whose son played young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, recently shared that he's been admitted into a mental health rehabilitation facility.

"As a mom, you're just pulling your hair out because your child needs help," she told Scripps News in an article published March 11. "You know that he's sick."

Jake, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008, according to Lisa, left the public eye in the early aughts amid negative reaction to The Phantom Menace. However, his mom shut down the notion that the criticism played a role in his mental health journey.

"It would have happened anyway," she reflected. "I believe that it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic."

