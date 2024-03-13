Brittany Cartwright Gets Candid About "Scary" Doubts She Had Before Jax Taylor Separation

Watch : Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright is revealing there were cracks in her and Jax Taylor's marriage long before she announced their separation last month.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently shared how she could relate to the relationship troubles former costars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval faced before their 2023 breakup.

"I can kind of get how you get into this, like, friendship, roommate-type situation and then you just feel like you are kind of stuck a little bit," Brittany explained to BravoTV.com in an interview published March 12. "Not that I am, but like I feel that way sometimes if me and Jax are going through our hard times."

The 35-year-old—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—went on to admit she's even had thoughts of, "'Am I going to lose all this stuff that I've built? Am I, you know, going to be OK?'"

"It can be very scary, very hard," she concluded, "so I understand, honestly."