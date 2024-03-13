Brittany Cartwright Gets Candid About "Scary" Doubts She Had Before Jax Taylor Separation

Brittany Cartwright is revealing there were cracks in her and Jax Taylor's marriage long before she announced their separation last month.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently shared how she could relate to the relationship troubles former costars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval faced before their 2023 breakup.
"I can kind of get how you get into this, like, friendship, roommate-type situation and then you just feel like you are kind of stuck a little bit," Brittany explained to BravoTV.com in an interview published March 12. "Not that I am, but like I feel that way sometimes if me and Jax are going through our hard times."
The 35-year-old—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—went on to admit she's even had thoughts of, "'Am I going to lose all this stuff that I've built? Am I, you know, going to be OK?'"
"It can be very scary, very hard," she concluded, "so I understand, honestly."
Brittany's admission comes nearly two weeks after she announced she had moved out of their L.A. home amid their relationship struggles.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Brittany said on the Feb. 29 episode of their When Reality Hits podcast, which her estranged husband was absent from. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
She added that she's currently "taking one day at a time" to process everything and noted, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
Plus, fans will get to see the breakdown of the couple's marriage when their new Bravo series The Valley premieres later this month.
Until then, keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance pre-split.
The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)