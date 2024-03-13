Christina Applegate Says She Was Living With Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms for 7 Years Before Diagnosis

Watch : Christina Applegate Shares Retirement Update Amid MS Journey

Christina Applegate is reflecting on her health journey.

The Dead to Me star revealed that she likely experienced multiple sclerosis symptoms for "six or seven years" before she actually got diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

"I noticed, especially the first season [of Dead to Me], we'd be shooting and my leg would buckle," Christina explained during a March 13 interview on Good Morning America. "I really just put it off as being tired, or I'm dehydrated, or it's the weather. Then nothing would happen for months, and I didn't pay attention."

Before filming the final season of the Netflix series, however, the Anchorman alum experienced a strange tingling feeling in her toes, as well as other symptoms, that made her realize she "had to pay attention."

"By the time we started shooting in the summer of that same year, I was being brought to set in a wheelchair," Christina continued. "I couldn't move that far, so I had to tell everybody because I needed help."