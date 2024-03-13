John Mulaney Supports Olivia Munn After She Shares Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Red Carpet Official!

John Mulaney is sending all his love to Olivia Munn.

After the actress shared she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, the comedian—with whom she shares 2-year-old son Malcolm—sent her a heartfelt message.

"Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us," John, who confirmed his relationship with Olivia in 2021, wrote on Instagram March 13 underneath her post announcing the news. "Malc and I adore you."

And he wasn't the only star to share kind words. Lindsey Vonn told Olivia, "You are brave and strong and I'm thankful you are ok. Sending all the love."

Kaley Cuoco also thanked her for detailing her journey to help others. "Thank you for sharing this!" she added. "Wow."

As Olivia explained in her post, she took a genetic test that she said scans for 90 different cancer genes in February 2023 to be proactive about her health. And when she got the results back, she wasn't concerned.