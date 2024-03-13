Travis Kelce Details “Unique” Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure to stop and smell the roses.
In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs player detailed how a plant-filled excursion was the highlight of his recent trip to Singapore, where he flew to meet up with his girlfriend as she wrapped the current leg of her Eras Tour.
"Fun times in Singapore," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on the March 13 episode of their New Heights podcast. "I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f--king enormous trees. It was cool as f--k, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too."
Not one to beat around the bush, the 34-year-old added of the experience, "It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f--king unique and so nice."
And of course, Travis reserved a few words for Taylor herself.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he added. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
At Taylor's March 8 show, eagle-eyed fans spotted a sweet moment which saw the "Anti-Hero" singer and Travis share a kiss in the wings of Singapore's National Stadium.
But soon enough, the pair once again kicked off yet another trip as they headed back to Los Angeles to make a special Oscars appearance. Though not at the March 10 ceremony itself, the couple attended Madonna and Guy Oseary's after-party, held at the talent manager's Hollywood Hills home.
The Grammy winner and NFL star were joined by other celeb attendees such as Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.
Despite the potential tedium of back and forth trips across the globe, it should come as no surprise that both Taylor and Travis have flown to support the other, whether it's been at the 2024 Super Bowl or one of the many Eras Tour concerts. After all, Taylor herself has noted how supporting the other is a cornerstone of their relationship.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME in her December cover story. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
