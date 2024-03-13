Travis Kelce Details “Unique” Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure to stop and smell the roses.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs player detailed how a plant-filled excursion was the highlight of his recent trip to Singapore, where he flew to meet up with his girlfriend as she wrapped the current leg of her Eras Tour.

"Fun times in Singapore," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on the March 13 episode of their New Heights podcast. "I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f--king enormous trees. It was cool as f--k, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too."

Not one to beat around the bush, the 34-year-old added of the experience, "It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f--king unique and so nice."

And of course, Travis reserved a few words for Taylor herself.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he added. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."