Jenna Dewan Reveals How Fiancé Steve Kazee Slid Into Her DMs After Channing Tatum Breakup

You could say Steve Kazee was a bit shameless when it came to wooing Jenna Dewan.
After all, the Shameless alum had a very bold approach to asking out the Step Up star after her 2018 breakup with ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Everly. As Jenna revealed, "He sent me a GIF of Steph Curry shooting a shot and said, 'Hey.'"
"It was Twitter DM," she recounted on the March 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I wrote back and I said, 'I'm sorry, I don't think this is for me.'"
The 43-year-old added with a laugh, "He was shooting his shot and I didn't get it."
Jenna said the DM came years after their first meeting, when she and her mom saw Steve in the Broadway production of Once. Though their exchange was brief at the time, with Jenna telling him how much she enjoyed his performance, it would be a moment that stayed with Steve, 48, for years to come.
"It was truly out of a movie," Jenna shared, noting how the two did "catch eyes" during their backstage run-in. "Years later—of course, it's public that I was separated—and we just reconnected. He apparently never forgot that moment either. It's kinda cute."
The couple announced their engagement in February 2020, five months after sharing news that Jenna was pregnant with their first baby together.
"It all happened quite fast," Jenna recalled of Steve's proposal. "It felt like it was meant-to-be situation."
And now, three years after welcoming son Callum, the couple are expanding their family once again. In January, Jenna shared that she "just entered the second trimester" of her pregnancy.
"I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days," she told Romper. "I really love being a mom. That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."
For one Jenna's motherhood journey, keep reading.