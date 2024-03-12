Jenna Dewan Reveals How Fiancé Steve Kazee Slid Into Her DMs After Channing Tatum Breakup

Watch : Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Fiancé Steve Kazee

You could say Steve Kazee was a bit shameless when it came to wooing Jenna Dewan.

After all, the Shameless alum had a very bold approach to asking out the Step Up star after her 2018 breakup with ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Everly. As Jenna revealed, "He sent me a GIF of Steph Curry shooting a shot and said, 'Hey.'"

"It was Twitter DM," she recounted on the March 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I wrote back and I said, 'I'm sorry, I don't think this is for me.'"

The 43-year-old added with a laugh, "He was shooting his shot and I didn't get it."

Jenna said the DM came years after their first meeting, when she and her mom saw Steve in the Broadway production of Once. Though their exchange was brief at the time, with Jenna telling him how much she enjoyed his performance, it would be a moment that stayed with Steve, 48, for years to come.