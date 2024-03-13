Agency Behind Kate Middleton and Prince William Car Photo Addresses Photoshop Claims

Watch : The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Weighs In On Kate Middleton Controversy

The Kate Middleton conspiracy theories are being taken apart brick by brick.

The Princess of Wales—who has been recovering from abdominal surgery since January—joined husband Prince William for a car ride on March 11, when the couple were photographed in the backseat of a Range Rover leaving Windsor Castle.

However, after Kate recently confessed to digitally editing a different photo of herself, social media users have been questioning if the royals' car picture could also be Photoshopped. Some alleged the bricks "do not match" in the background, while others said her hairstyle looked similar to her appearance at the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in 2016, when she wore a black pillbox hat.

But amid the speculation, Goff Photos—the agency that captured William and Kate in the Range Rover—told E! News that the pics "have been cropped and lightened" but "nothing has been doctored."

In January, Kensington Palace announced Kate had been hospitalized for a pre-planned surgery. Since then, the 42-year-old has been taking time out of the spotlight to recover, only returning to social media on March 10 in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K.