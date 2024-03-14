We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As someone with an undying love for all things homebody-related, I take my sleep game seriously. My nightstand is loaded with soothing candles, a cushy sleep mask, a sunrise alarm clock that doubles as a white noise machine, and beauty essentials that work their magic while I catch some zzz's. Although I'm on a bit of a self-imposed shopping ban at the moment after spending too much on cute outfits & spring break travel, I would buy everything in my snooze-aid arsenal again in a heartbeat. If something is said to help me sleep, whether it be a mattress, sheets, or pillows, you might as well take my credit card now.

Which brings me to Plufl. Chances are you've seen the brand and its titular "human dog bed" on social media or on Shark Tank, where it was first introduced. It's exploded since its initial launch, selling out over six times to date. I wasn't able to get my hands on the Plufl bed, but I happened to be in the market for a pregnancy pillow (I'm not expecting, but I heard they're unbelievably comfortable). That's why, when I had the chance to try out the brand's new Hugl — aka their cooling body pillow — I dove right in.

Absolute. Game. Changer. I thought the phrase "slept like a log" was an exaggerated, overused saying, until I took my first glorious nap surrounded by plushy goodness. Was it a bit of a splurge (even though it was 100% worth it)? Yes, but hear me out: Plufl is currently having a sitewide sale with savings up to 45% off in celebration of Sleep Week 2024. Until March 16, 2024, you can score the $249 Hugl for $175 or the bestselling $499 Plufl for $275 (that is, while they're still in stock).

Whether you're someone who has trouble falling & staying asleep, or you've ever wondered what it would feel like to doze off on a cloud, don't sleep on this sale and go shop!