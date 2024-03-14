We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As someone with an undying love for all things homebody-related, I take my sleep game seriously. My nightstand is loaded with soothing candles, a cushy sleep mask, a sunrise alarm clock that doubles as a white noise machine, and beauty essentials that work their magic while I catch some zzz's. Although I'm on a bit of a self-imposed shopping ban at the moment after spending too much on cute outfits & spring break travel, I would buy everything in my snooze-aid arsenal again in a heartbeat. If something is said to help me sleep, whether it be a mattress, sheets, or pillows, you might as well take my credit card now.
Which brings me to Plufl. Chances are you've seen the brand and its titular "human dog bed" on social media or on Shark Tank, where it was first introduced. It's exploded since its initial launch, selling out over six times to date. I wasn't able to get my hands on the Plufl bed, but I happened to be in the market for a pregnancy pillow (I'm not expecting, but I heard they're unbelievably comfortable). That's why, when I had the chance to try out the brand's new Hugl — aka their cooling body pillow — I dove right in.
Absolute. Game. Changer. I thought the phrase "slept like a log" was an exaggerated, overused saying, until I took my first glorious nap surrounded by plushy goodness. Was it a bit of a splurge (even though it was 100% worth it)? Yes, but hear me out: Plufl is currently having a sitewide sale with savings up to 45% off in celebration of Sleep Week 2024. Until March 16, 2024, you can score the $249 Hugl for $175 or the bestselling $499 Plufl for $275 (that is, while they're still in stock).
Whether you're someone who has trouble falling & staying asleep, or you've ever wondered what it would feel like to doze off on a cloud, don't sleep on this sale and go shop!
Hugl Cooling Body Pillow
The Hugl body pillow is singlehandedly responsible for transforming the quality of my sleep in just the short time I've started using it — seriously. The body pillow is filled with ultra-supportive (but never lumpy) memory foam & microfiber, and it's covered in a blend of viscose bamboo & self-cooling PE fabric that's genuinely so soft and breathable. Even though the weather's gotten warmer recently, I haven't had to worry about sweat stains and odors seeping into the pillow.
It's also super easy to clean thanks to the removable and machine-washable antimicrobial cover. (That being said, this is the perfect time to stock up on a spare cover while it's on sale!)
Shoppers Say: According to multiple reviewers on the Plufl website, the Hugl is the ultimate cooling pillow and relaxation companion. From the superior quality compared to other body pillows on the market to the tension & anxiety relief the cushioned shape provides, the Hugl has achieved largely positive ratings. The Hugl also boasts effective cooling functionality, as multiple shoppers note.
The Plufl Human Dog Bed
You know how dogs seem to have the most peaceful slumbers ever? With the Plufl Human Dog Bed, you can experience that level of extraordinary comfort firsthand. The mattress-grade orthopedic & memory foam base is covered all over with an ultra-soft faux fur cover that happens to be removable & machine-washable. The built-in 360° pillow bolsters are the perfect cherry on top to the equation for the ultimate napping experience.
The Plufl is currently on sale for 45%, or $224, off. A deal like this happens once in a blue moon, and it's also the best opportunity to add an extra cover (or two) to your cart while you're at it!
Shoppers Say: The Plufl has a wide-reaching fan base, with many rave reviews on both the flagship site and on Amazon. The most common takeaway that reviewers note about the Plufl is its unbeatable quality that makes the product absolutely worth its price. Standout features include the supportive cushioning, soft material, thickness, and washability. All you have to be careful of is pets and family members who will want to steal your Plufl away from you!
What is a Plufl?
The Plufl has been dubbed by its eponymous brand as "the world's first dog bed for humans." Shaped like an elongated pet donut bed, the Plufl is designed with a 360° pillow bolster and cushioned with a mattress-grade memory and orthopedic foam base. The brand has also released the Hugl, a cooling body pillow that is designed to help its user relieve tension and achieve sounder sleep.
The brand was originally seen on Shark Tank and has amassed a vast following in the past year, attaining over 100M social media impressions and selling out six times to date.
Is the Plufl worth it?
While the Plufl has a higher price tag, many shoppers rave that it is completely worth the investment compared to cheaper alternatives. They highlight standout features such as the premium material and stuffing quality, superior cushioning, overall design, and customer support.
If you are on the fence about purchasing a Plufl, now is the best time to take the leap, as it is currently 45% off the regular price as part of brand's Sleep Week Sale. That is, you can score the $499 Plufl for just $275 until Saturday, March 16, 2024. The brand's $249 Hugl is also on sale for $175.
Where can I buy a Plufl?
You can purchase the Plufl on the brand's flagship website or on Amazon. While the Plufl is likely to ship faster via Amazon Prime, you can score the product at a significantly lower price on the original site thanks to the store's current Sleep Week Sale, which runs until March 16, 2024.
How can I get the Plufl on sale?
Plufl is currently running its Sleep Week Sale, which includes up to 45% off sitewide until March 16, 2024. Bestselling items in the sale include the signature Plufl bed and Hugl body pillow.
How do you clean a Plufl?
To clean your Plufl, simply unzip the cover, remove the base mattress and support bolsters, and wash the cover in a laundry machine on a cold cycle. Then, hang the cover out to air dry in order to maintain the quality of the vegan faux fur. You can also purchase spare covers for your Plufl and Hugl on the flagship website.
