Proof Channing Tatum Is Already a Part of Zoë Kravitz’s Family

Channing Tatum was the biggest cheerleader for fiancée Zoë Kravitz and future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz during the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. See the heartwarming photos.

Watch: Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Channing Tatum is stepping up his fiancé duties.

In addition to accompanying Zoë Kravitz to her dad Lenny Kravitz's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Magic Mike alum couldn't help but to play photographer as well, snapping pictures of the Big Little Lies star as she delivered a heartfelt speech celebrating the singer's career milestone.

At one point during the March 12 ceremony, Channing even got out of his front row seat, adorably crouching on the ground next to other camerapeople for the best angle of the father-daughter duo.

"I've seen you changed in the most beautiful ways, I've seen you stayed the same in the most important ways," Zoë told her father. "I've seen the incredible dedication to your art."

The 35-year-old went on to poke fun of Lenny's unique fashion, quipping, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," Zoë joked as Lenny roared with laughter. "At this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one—and it works."

photos
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum: Romance Rewind

And when Lenny took the podium for his acceptance speech, Channing and Zoë—who got engaged last year—jumped up to give him a standing ovation.

 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard," the "American Woman" rocker told the crowd. "To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same streets I used to walk is a surreal and indescribable feeling."

To see more from the sweet family outing, keep reading.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Big Little Love

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attended her dad Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony March 12.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Subtle Support

The couple looked on while the "Fly Away" singer was honored with speeches.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Magic Moment

Zoë and Channing—whose engagement was revealed in October 2023—gave each other a look of love at the Los Angeles event. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Instagram Fiancé

The Magic Mike star stepped it up at the ceremony, showing off his Instagram fiancé photo skills.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Walk of Fame Unveiling 

Zoë and Lenny snapped a portrait with pal Denzel Washington on the red carpet.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Father-Daughter Roast

The Big Little Lies actress teased her dad in her speech, quipping, "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works."

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keeping Their Cool

The pair made us believe in love again as they supported the Hunger Games star.

