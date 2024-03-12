Proof Channing Tatum Is Already a Part of Zoë Kravitz’s Family

Watch : Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Channing Tatum is stepping up his fiancé duties.

In addition to accompanying Zoë Kravitz to her dad Lenny Kravitz's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Magic Mike alum couldn't help but to play photographer as well, snapping pictures of the Big Little Lies star as she delivered a heartfelt speech celebrating the singer's career milestone.

At one point during the March 12 ceremony, Channing even got out of his front row seat, adorably crouching on the ground next to other camerapeople for the best angle of the father-daughter duo.

"I've seen you changed in the most beautiful ways, I've seen you stayed the same in the most important ways," Zoë told her father. "I've seen the incredible dedication to your art."

The 35-year-old went on to poke fun of Lenny's unique fashion, quipping, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," Zoë joked as Lenny roared with laughter. "At this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one—and it works."