Jessie James Decker Details How Her Kids Have Adjusted to Life With Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's heart is all filled up.
After all, the singer and her husband Eric Decker added one more to their family—with baby Denver joining siblings Vivianne, 9; Eric, 8; and Forrest, 5, last month.
"Having four kids is wild," Jessie exclusively told E! over email. "I never knew I would, but I love it. I love being a mom. It's just what I was born to do."
As for how Denver's sister and brothers are adjusting to life with a baby in the house again?
"The big kids are super helpful," Jessie shared. "They'll do things like grab me a diaper or wipes. Vivi loves holding him while I'm cooking dinner. They love him so much and feel very protective of him."
While the Kittenish founder "felt very seasoned" going through the newborn phase for the fourth time, balancing life with a little one and three older kids isn't without hurdles. And her No. 1 teammate Eric has helped hold down the fort.
"The challenges have been just coordinating schedules," Jessie noted. "The three big kids are involved in a lot of sports and activities, and Eric is only one man! He's done an incredible job and, luckily, we have such an amazing community and family nearby to help with carpools, etc."
Another thing that's been helpful with balancing these busy schedules is saving time where she can.
"If there's one lesson I've learned, it's that food prepping is a lifesaver," the 35-year-old explained. "Whether for breakfast, after-school snacks or anything in between, having ready-to-grab options that my kids gravitate towards is a huge help."
And that's why Jessie has partnered with Waterloo Sparkling Water to share some of her recipes—including a shrimp mango salad featuring the Tropical Fruit flavor or some mini muffins with the Summer Berry drink.
"Muffins have become one of my go-tos when food prepping," she admitted. "The kids love them before school or sports practices, and they last throughout the week. I incorporated Waterloo's delicious Summer Berry flavor into my muffin recipe, and they have been a hit."
And with the extra times she saves through meal prep, Jessie is savoring the quality time with her baby boy.
"Knowing this is my last baby, I'm definitely soaking it all in," the cookbook author shared. "I was really looking forward to breast-feeding again. It's one of my favorite things. I guess you could say feeding people is my love language."
She added, "It's especially special because I really didn't think we were having another one. Getting to do it all over again and have the newborn smells and kisses is so sweet."
Keep reading to see more of the Decker family's photos.