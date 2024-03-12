Jessie James Decker Details How Her Kids Have Adjusted to Life With Baby No. 4

Watch : Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's heart is all filled up.

After all, the singer and her husband Eric Decker added one more to their family—with baby Denver joining siblings Vivianne, 9; Eric, 8; and Forrest, 5, last month.

"Having four kids is wild," Jessie exclusively told E! over email. "I never knew I would, but I love it. I love being a mom. It's just what I was born to do."

As for how Denver's sister and brothers are adjusting to life with a baby in the house again?

"The big kids are super helpful," Jessie shared. "They'll do things like grab me a diaper or wipes. Vivi loves holding him while I'm cooking dinner. They love him so much and feel very protective of him."

While the Kittenish founder "felt very seasoned" going through the newborn phase for the fourth time, balancing life with a little one and three older kids isn't without hurdles. And her No. 1 teammate Eric has helped hold down the fort.