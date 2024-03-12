Proof Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Marriage Was Imploding Months Before Separation

Watch : Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent separation might not be so shocking after all.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alums' marriage troubles seem more obvious than ever in a new sneak peek at their upcoming Bravo series The Valley.

As Brittany reveals in the preview, released March 11, "I don't feel like he's attracted to me, we don't have sex ever," before her husband of four years admits, "It's so hard to be married sometimes."

And when Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—admits she has baby fever, the suggestion of expanding their family does not go over well with the 44-year-old.

"Bringing another human being is worrisome to me," he tells his wife before later admitting, "I don't know how to manage raising a child, raising a family, starting a business."

But even though Jax's comment causes Brittany to start crying, he dismisses her sadness, to which she reasons, "See, I can't even have an emotion."

His response? "No, you can't."