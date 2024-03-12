Michelle Yeoh Shares Why She Gave Emma Stone’s Oscar to Jennifer Lawrence

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone Explains Her Wardrobe Malfunction While Winning Best Actress!

Michelle Yeoh knows the importance of friendship.

During the March 10 Oscars ceremony, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star was one of five previous Best Actress winners who took to the stage to present this year's award, which ultimately went to Poor Things' Emma Stone. Now, Michelle is clarifying why she passed the trophy to Jennifer Lawrence to hand to Emma.

"Congratulations Emma!" the 61-year-old captioned a March 11 Instagram post. "I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!"

Because after all, Michelle knows what it's like to have a friend in your corner. "She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis," she added of her former costar. "Always there for each other!!"

Michelle and Jennifer were two of the five actresses who, along with Sally Field, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange, took to the stage to speak to the work of each of the nominees—a format the Oscars implemented this year for the Best and Supporting Actor/Actress categories.

Nominated alongside Emma were Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller, Nyad's Annette Bening, Maestro's Carey Mulligan and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, all of whom Emma was sure to recognize in her acceptance speech.