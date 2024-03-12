Michelle Yeoh Shares Why She Gave Emma Stone’s Oscar to Jennifer Lawrence

Michelle Yeoh provided insight into why she included Jennifer Lawrence in handing Emma Stone her Oscar for Best Actress during the March 10 ceremony.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 12, 2024
Michelle Yeoh knows the importance of friendship. 

During the March 10 Oscars ceremony, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star was one of five previous Best Actress winners who took to the stage to present this year's award, which ultimately went to Poor ThingsEmma Stone. Now, Michelle is clarifying why she passed the trophy to Jennifer Lawrence to hand to Emma. 

"Congratulations Emma!" the 61-year-old captioned a March 11 Instagram post. "I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!"

Because after all, Michelle knows what it's like to have a friend in your corner. "She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis," she added of her former costar. "Always there for each other!!"

Michelle and Jennifer were two of the five actresses who, along with Sally Field, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange, took to the stage to speak to the work of each of the nominees—a format the Oscars implemented this year for the Best and Supporting Actor/Actress categories. 

Nominated alongside Emma were Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra HüllerNyad's Annette BeningMaestro's Carey Mulligan and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, all of whom Emma was sure to recognize in her acceptance speech. 

"The women on this stage, you are all incredible," the now two-time Best Actress winner said of the women onstage with her, before adding, "The women in this category—Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It has been such an honor to be able to do all this together."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There were a few special people, however, for whom the La La Land star reserved an especially sweet shoutout.

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," she said at the end of her speech, growing visibly emotional. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

For the full list of the 2024 Oscar winners, keep reading. 

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

