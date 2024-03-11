Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Edited Family Photo Controversy

Watch : Kate Middleton’s First Photo Since Abdominal Surgery Retracted Amid Manipulation Concerns

Kate Middleton is setting the record straight.

After agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse pulled the photo Kensington Palace shared of the Princess of Wales on March 10, Kate is addressing the claims the photo was doctored.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

The original photo shared to her and Prince William's official social media accounts and featured Kate with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. It was also the first official picture of the Princess shared since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

Hours later, however, agencies pulled it from their databases and issued "kill notices," or advisories to editors and clients to remove or not use a picture.