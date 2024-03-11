Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's Hilariously "Frosty" Oscars Confrontation Reignites Barbenheimer Battle

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought their Barbenheimer beef to the 2024 Oscars.

The Oppenheimer actress and the Barbie star—whose films battled it out at the box office when they were released July 21—reunited at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10. (See every star on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet here.)

And when the duo—both nominated tonight for their films—took the stage to present together, things took a hilarious turn.

"Oh! Hello, Emily," Gosling said to an unimpressed Blunt, who called out his "frosty" tone.

"Not at all," the actor replied. "No, I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us."

And Blunt agreed, before cheekily noting that, given Oppenheimer's successful run this award season, it wasn't much of a rivalry after all.

"It's true," Gosling admitted as the audience erupted in laughter. "You guys are doing very well. Congratulations."

However, he couldn't help but note Barbie beat Oppenheimer at the box office.

"I figured out why they call it Barbenheimer and they didn't call it Oppenbarbie," Gosling told Blunt. "I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."