Alexis Bledel Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars 2024 Party

Alexis Bledel celebrated the Oscars, where Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera was up for her role in Barbie, at Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards party.

From Stars Hollow to one of the biggest Oscars celebrations in L.A.

Alexis Bledel made a rare red carpet appearance while attending Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 10. 

In fact, the last time the Gilmore Girls alum had been photographed on a red carpet was when she attended the 2020 SAG Awards, where she was nominated with the rest of The Handmaid's Tale's cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

For the Oscars viewing party, Alexis wore a single-sleeve red gown. And you know she was cheering on her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera, who was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Barbie.

Even though America didn't take home the trophy—with the honor going to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers—Alexis and their former castmates from the 2005 film Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn had made it clear how proud they are of her for the nomination and even reunited to celebrate her role in December (to see the full list of winners so far, keep reading).

Alexis wasn't the only big name at the Oscars viewing party, either. Heidi Klum, Tiffany Haddish, Katharine McPhee, Sophia Bush, Zooey Deschanel, Paris Jackson and Smokey Robinson were also among the attendees.

To see more celebrity guests at Elton's viewing party, keep reading. And if you want even more jaw-dropping fashion, click here to see the unforgettable looks stars wore to the 2024 Oscars at the nearby Dolby Theatre.

Tiffany Haddish

Heidi Klum

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

Sophia Bush

Katharine McPhee

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Alexis Bledel

Paris Jackson

Ellie Goulding

Patricia Arquette

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

JC Chasez

Janet McCormack & Eric McCormack

Bobby Berk

Nathalie Emmanuel

Chris Colfer

Frances Gladney & Smokey Robinson

Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty

Donatella Versace

Elizabeth Hurley

Julia Fox

Josephine Skriver

Lucien Laviscount

Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

Lisa Ann Walter

Beatrice Granno

Mario Cantone

Chris Hardwick & Lydia Hearst

Colton Haynes

Chris Perfetti

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

