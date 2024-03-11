Alexis Bledel Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars 2024 Party

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

From Stars Hollow to one of the biggest Oscars celebrations in L.A.

Alexis Bledel made a rare red carpet appearance while attending Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 10.

In fact, the last time the Gilmore Girls alum had been photographed on a red carpet was when she attended the 2020 SAG Awards, where she was nominated with the rest of The Handmaid's Tale's cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

For the Oscars viewing party, Alexis wore a single-sleeve red gown. And you know she was cheering on her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera, who was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Barbie.

Even though America didn't take home the trophy—with the honor going to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers—Alexis and their former castmates from the 2005 film Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn had made it clear how proud they are of her for the nomination and even reunited to celebrate her role in December (to see the full list of winners so far, keep reading).