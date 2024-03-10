Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó Stars Offer the Sweetest Moment at the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

And the Oscar for best red carpet appearance goes to…
Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei sweetly stole the show as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 for the 96th Academy Awards.
The stars of the short documentary Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó dazzled in their red and black suits as they were joined by their grandson and director Sean Wang and by producer and cinematographer Sam Davis. And they seemed to have a blast as they waved to fans and posed for pictures on the red carpet (to see every celebrity look at the Oscars, click here).
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category along with The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between and The Last Repair Shop (to see the full of nominees, click here).
For those who haven't seen the film, Disney+ describes Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó as a "personal love letter" from Wang to his grandmothers. And initially, Yi, 97, and Chang, 86, couldn't believe Wang wanted to document their lives.
"My grandson is an easygoing person," Yi told The Guardian in February. "He gets along well with elders and kids…At first we thought he was joking, but the movie came true."
And it not only came true but has been a huge success, with Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó also being honored at SXSW and AFI Fest. Now, Wang, 30, and his grandmas are going for Oscars gold. And while he's thrilled about the recognition, he's ultimately just glad they got to share this experience together.
"That we're going to the Oscars feels like this insane journey," Wang added to the outlet. "If you took away the Oscars, Disney Plus, the idea that we get to share this movie with festivals and win awards, and told us that 10 people will watch this movie—including yourself, your grandmas, your parents and the Guardian—we still would have made the movie."
Of course, Wang, Yi and Chang will have to wait a little bit longer to find out who's named the winner of their category. Fans can watch Jimmy Kimmel host the Oscars live starting at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.
But for now, keep reading to see more stars at the 2024 Oscars.