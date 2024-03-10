Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó Stars Offer the Sweetest Moment at the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

And the Oscar for best red carpet appearance goes to…

Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei sweetly stole the show as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 for the 96th Academy Awards.

The stars of the short documentary Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó dazzled in their red and black suits as they were joined by their grandson and director Sean Wang and by producer and cinematographer Sam Davis. And they seemed to have a blast as they waved to fans and posed for pictures on the red carpet (to see every celebrity look at the Oscars, click here).

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category along with The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between and The Last Repair Shop (to see the full of nominees, click here).