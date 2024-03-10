Céline Dion Gives a Thumbs Up as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in NYC Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion is keeping her spirits high—and that's the way it is.
On March 9, the five-time Grammy winner was photographed out in New York City with two men who appeared to be members of her security team. Dion, dressed in a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots, showcased a small smile as she walked and also held up a thumbs-up sign just before entering an SUV.
This marked a rare public appearance for the 55-year-old, who has largely kept out of the spotlight since she shared in December 2022 that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms. Her ailment had also promoted her to cancel her a world tour last year.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had said in an Instagram video. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."
Last October, the Canadian-born star was spotted on her first major public outing since sharing her stiff-person-syndrome diagnosis. She and her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, attended a Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team game in Las Vegas.
And this past February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, marking her most prominent public appearance since revealing her health diagnosis. René-Charles escorted his mom onstage, where she was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd.
"Thank you all," the "That's the Way It Is" singer said in response, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."
Dion presented the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, with whom she also appeared offstage, where they exchanged a hug.
Amid her health battle, Dion is finding solace in the power of love and the power of song. Also backstage at the Grammys, she delivered a rare, impromptu singing moment by riffing and harmonizing a few melodies with fellow singer Sonyae Elise.
