Céline Dion Gives a Thumbs Up as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in NYC Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion has made another rare public appearance following the 2024 Grammys, as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome. See a photo of the Grammy winner out and about in NYC.

Watch: Céline Dion Sings Backstage At 2024 Grammys

Céline Dion is keeping her spirits high—and that's the way it is.

On March 9, the five-time Grammy winner was photographed out in New York City with two men who appeared to be members of her security team. Dion, dressed in a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots, showcased a small smile as she walked and also held up a thumbs-up sign just before entering an SUV.

This marked a rare public appearance for the 55-year-old, who has largely kept out of the spotlight since she shared in December 2022 that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms. Her ailment had also promoted her to cancel her a world tour last year.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had said in an Instagram video. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

Last October, the Canadian-born star was spotted on her first major public outing since sharing her stiff-person-syndrome diagnosis. She and her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, attended a Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team game in Las Vegas.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

And this past February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, marking her most prominent public appearance since revealing her health diagnosis. René-Charles escorted his mom onstage, where she was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd. 

"Thank you all," the "That's the Way It Is" singer said in response, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

Dion presented the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, with whom she also appeared offstage, where they exchanged a hug.

Amid her health battle, Dion is finding solace in the power of love and the power of song. Also backstage at the Grammys, she delivered a rare, impromptu singing moment by riffing and harmonizing a few melodies with fellow singer Sonyae Elise.

Look back at Dion's heartwarming family photos over the years:

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

