Céline Dion Gives a Thumbs Up as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in NYC Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion is keeping her spirits high—and that's the way it is.

On March 9, the five-time Grammy winner was photographed out in New York City with two men who appeared to be members of her security team. Dion, dressed in a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots, showcased a small smile as she walked and also held up a thumbs-up sign just before entering an SUV.

This marked a rare public appearance for the 55-year-old, who has largely kept out of the spotlight since she shared in December 2022 that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms. Her ailment had also promoted her to cancel her a world tour last year.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had said in an Instagram video. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."