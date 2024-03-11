Oscars 2024: Julia Fox Stuns in Nipple-Bearing Look For Elton John’s Watch Party

Julia Fox brought her risqué fashion sense to the 2024 Oscars, wearing a sexy NSFW gown to Elton John’s viewing party in West Hollywood.

By Olivia Evans Mar 11, 2024 12:40 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Julia Fox knows how to put on a show. 

After all, the actress celebrated the 2024 Oscars by donning a jaw-dropping nipple-bearing dress from DSquared2 to the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park March 10 (See every 2024 Oscars red carpet arrival here). 

The 34-year-old complimented her look with one of her usual dark eye looks—this time using thick black eyeliner—and several chunky bracelets. She also wore her hair in a crimped, wet-looking style, and topped it all off with black tights and matching black heels. 

Among those joining the Uncut Gems star at Elton's party were Paris Jackson, Heidi Klum, Sophia Bush, Alexis Bledel and more. In fact, during the dinner and auction, they watched host Jimmy Kimmel poke fun at Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's partial Barbie snubs during his 2024 Academy Award monologue from the ceremony at the nearby Dolby Theatre. 

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Oscars

Of course, Barbie did still receive a few nods, including for the biggest award of the night, Best Picture, whose nominees include Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, Celine Song's Past Lives, Bradley's Maestro, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, Jonathan Glazer's Zone of Interest, and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. (See every winner so far). 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Julia is obviously no stranger to turning heads with her looks—from her bikini-adorned Sundance 2024 outfit to her consistently show-stopping 2024 NYFW style. In fact, she's bringing her iconic sense of fashion to E! with her show Omg Fashun, premiering May 6, which will be co-hosted by Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach

And there were plenty more head-turning looks at the 2024 Oscars beyond Julia's viewing party arrival. Read on for more.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Florence Pugh

Del Core SS24 RTW and Bulgari jewelry.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

DaVine Joy Randolph

In custom Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In custom Christian Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

In custom Balenciaga Couture.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

John Shearer/WireImage

Greta Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Lange

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr.

In Tiffany & Co.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling in custom Gucci.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa in archive Donna Karan New York.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.