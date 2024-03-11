Oscars 2024: Julia Fox Stuns in Nipple-Bearing Look For Elton John’s Watch Party

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Julia Fox knows how to put on a show.

After all, the actress celebrated the 2024 Oscars by donning a jaw-dropping nipple-bearing dress from DSquared2 to the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park March 10 (See every 2024 Oscars red carpet arrival here).

The 34-year-old complimented her look with one of her usual dark eye looks—this time using thick black eyeliner—and several chunky bracelets. She also wore her hair in a crimped, wet-looking style, and topped it all off with black tights and matching black heels.

Among those joining the Uncut Gems star at Elton's party were Paris Jackson, Heidi Klum, Sophia Bush, Alexis Bledel and more. In fact, during the dinner and auction, they watched host Jimmy Kimmel poke fun at Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's partial Barbie snubs during his 2024 Academy Award monologue from the ceremony at the nearby Dolby Theatre.