Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars 2024 After-Party

Watch : Travis Kelce Details Australia Trip With Taylor Swift

Talk about a night straight out of their wildest dreams.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a golden appearance at Madonna and Guy Oseary's 2024 Oscars after-party March 10, held at the talent manager's home in the Hollywood Hills.

The "Shake It Off" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star were joined by Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the 16th annual celebration—which has a no social media policy.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the event, which was supported by Gucci.

Taylor and Travis, both 34, were not on-hand for the 96th Academy Awards, held across down at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as they were jetting back to the U.S. on the Grammy winner's getaway plane following the conclusion of her latest Eras Tour leg in Singapore.

In fact, since taking their relationship public in September, Travis has made several appearances at her shows all over the world. This includes playing cheer captain to Taylor during her concerts in Sydney, Australia, last month.