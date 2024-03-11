Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars 2024 After-Party

Talk about a night straight out of their wildest dreams.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a golden appearance at Madonna and Guy Oseary's 2024 Oscars after-party March 10, held at the talent manager's home in the Hollywood Hills.
The "Shake It Off" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star were joined by Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the 16th annual celebration—which has a no social media policy.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the event, which was supported by Gucci.
Taylor and Travis, both 34, were not on-hand for the 96th Academy Awards, held across down at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as they were jetting back to the U.S. on the Grammy winner's getaway plane following the conclusion of her latest Eras Tour leg in Singapore.
In fact, since taking their relationship public in September, Travis has made several appearances at her shows all over the world. This includes playing cheer captain to Taylor during her concerts in Sydney, Australia, last month.
Between shows, the duo took in the sights and even had a cute date to the Sydney Zoo.
Taylor, meanwhile, has proven she's Travis' No. 1 fan as she attended several of his games this past season—including the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win last month where they shared sweet PDA during the post-victory celebration on the field.
And despite their headline-making romance, Travis and Taylor are shaking off any scrutiny. After all, showing their support is something that for them, will never go out of style.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for its Person of the Year issue in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."
To see all the stars who dressed to impress at Oscars after-parties, keep reading.