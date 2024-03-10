This TikTok-Famous Drawstring Makeup Bag Declutters Your Vanity and Makes Getting Ready So Much Faster

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me, you know the struggle of trying to get ready in a hurry and the dreaded cleanup afterward. That struggle is amplified during a vacation. Thankfully, I found a simple solution to those problems.
I love the Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic & Makeup Bag Organizer because I can lay it out flat for easy access to all my products. No more digging around in a deep, dark abyss trying to find that one lipstick buried at the bottom.
When I'm done getting ready, I simply pull the drawstring and everything is neatly contained in seconds. No more spending precious minutes trying to wrangle my makeup back into a cosmetics case. Plus, it has so much storage, yet it's so compact for efficient packing. You've seen this product all over TikTok. Now, it's time to check it out for yourself.
Shoppers love this cosmetics bag for the ample storage and easy clean up. Here are some of the rave reviews.
A shopper declared, "This makeup bag is a game-changer! The conversion to lay everything flat is brilliant, making it a breeze to find what I need, even on the go without a counter. Perfect for in-car use or anywhere with limited space. So practical and efficient! Love it!"
Someone explained, "I recently got this string cosmetic bag, and it's been a lifesaver for organizing my makeup and skincare products. The design is sleek, yet the bag expands generously to hold all my essentials. The string closure is both stylish and functional, making it easy to access my items and secure them safely. It's not just another bag; it's a practical and fashionable solution for anyone who loves to have their beauty tools at their fingertips. Highly recommend for travel or daily use!"
A reviewer raved, "Totally perfect. Hold everything and folds into a ball. Buy it!!!!!!!!!!"
"I initially thought this wouldn't be big enough but it fits SO much. Brushes, eyeshadow, 2 foundations, perfume, mascara, mini dry shampoos, setting spray.. it all fits. And it's easy clean up. I open the bag use my stuff and pull the string and I'm bag to a clean space. Highly recommend," someone wrote.
