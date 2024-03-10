This TikTok-Famous Drawstring Makeup Bag Declutters Your Vanity and Makes Getting Ready So Much Faster

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, you know the struggle of trying to get ready in a hurry and the dreaded cleanup afterward. That struggle is amplified during a vacation. Thankfully, I found a simple solution to those problems.

I love the Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic & Makeup Bag Organizer because I can lay it out flat for easy access to all my products. No more digging around in a deep, dark abyss trying to find that one lipstick buried at the bottom.

When I'm done getting ready, I simply pull the drawstring and everything is neatly contained in seconds. No more spending precious minutes trying to wrangle my makeup back into a cosmetics case. Plus, it has so much storage, yet it's so compact for efficient packing. You've seen this product all over TikTok. Now, it's time to check it out for yourself.