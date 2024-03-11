Emma Stone Makes the Rarest of Comments About Her Daughter as She Accepts 2024 Best Actress Oscar Win

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone Opens Up About the “Love and Joy” She Poured Into ‘Poor Things’ Role

Emma Stone's reaction to her own name being called was pretty darn charming, too.

Rest assured, no one looked more stunned than the Poor Things star, now a two-time Best Actress Oscar winner thanks to her all-in performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' hard-R bildungsroman, in which she plays a woman who was literally brought back to life by a brain transplant and sets out on a tumultuous, frequently hilarious journey of self-exploration. (See all the winners from the 2024 Oscars.)

But once Stone made it to the stage of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, seven years after winning in the same category for La La Land, she of course met the moment. (Even if a little worse for wear, her Louis Vuitton dress having split in the back. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she quipped.)

Echoing her Golden Globes speech, Stone—also a nominee tonight in the Best Picture category as a producer on Poor Things—made sure to thank her husband of three-plus years, Dave McCary. But in the rarest of comments, she also shouted out their daughter Louise, who'll be 3 on March 13).

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," she said, increasingly hoarse with emotion. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned out lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

And, no surprise, she shouted out her fellow nominees—Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan—for their moving, gutsy and world-class performances as well.