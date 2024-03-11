Emma Stone Makes the Rarest of Comments About Her Daughter as She Accepts 2024 Best Actress Oscar Win

Emma Stone's reaction to her own name being called was pretty darn charming, too.
Rest assured, no one looked more stunned than the Poor Things star, now a two-time Best Actress Oscar winner thanks to her all-in performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' hard-R bildungsroman, in which she plays a woman who was literally brought back to life by a brain transplant and sets out on a tumultuous, frequently hilarious journey of self-exploration. (See all the winners from the 2024 Oscars.)
But once Stone made it to the stage of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, seven years after winning in the same category for La La Land, she of course met the moment. (Even if a little worse for wear, her Louis Vuitton dress having split in the back. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she quipped.)
Echoing her Golden Globes speech, Stone—also a nominee tonight in the Best Picture category as a producer on Poor Things—made sure to thank her husband of three-plus years, Dave McCary. But in the rarest of comments, she also shouted out their daughter Louise, who'll be 3 on March 13).
"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," she said, increasingly hoarse with emotion. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned out lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."
And, no surprise, she shouted out her fellow nominees—Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan—for their moving, gutsy and world-class performances as well.
"The women on this stage, you are all incredible," Stone also said in addressing the presenting quintet of past winners: Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, Sally Field and her dear friend Jennifer Lawrence. "The women in this category—Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It has been such an honor to be able to do all this together."
Leading up to Hollywood's biggest night, Stone and Gladstone were considered the favorites, each winning a Golden Globe (Stone for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Gladstone for Motion Picture, Drama, for Killers of the Flower Moon), while Stone picked up the BAFTA and Gladstone got the SAG Award (much to her co-frontrunner's delight).
So it was anyone's Oscar when the night finally arrived.
"The other night," Stone said, "I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right. Because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together."
She beamed. "I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member," Stone continued, "with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film. And Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter."
Stone's win makes her the 13th woman to have two Best Actress Oscars, the 35-year-old joining a club that includes Meryl Streep, Hilary Swank, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Jodie Foster (who was also a Best Supporting Actress nominee this year). The only performers with more are Katharine Hepburn with four and Frances McDormand, who has three.
Aside from her Best Picture nod and her two Best Actress wins, she's been nominated for Best Supporting Actress twice, for Birdman in 2015 and The Favourite in 2019.
Poor Things had 11 nominations and was also a winner for Costume Design and Production Design.
