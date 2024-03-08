Why The Traitors’ CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella Aren't Apologizing For That Finale Moment

Watch : Phaedra Parks Reveals She Almost Wasn't In 'The Traitors' At All!

Defeat the Traitors? Challenge accepted.

During the jaw-dropping season two finale of The Traitors, The Challenge alums Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella walked away victors after a shocking final elimination that saw them banish fellow finalist—and Faithful—Mercedes "MJ" Javid from the game. And while the tension continued over into the reunion, where the Shahs of Sunset star called the pair "grifters" for their vote, the way CT sees it, it was all part of the game.

"I don't know what I'm apologizing for," he told E! News in an exclusive joint interview with Trishelle. "I'm playing a game and I'm sorry it hurt her feelings. We said this in the reunion—we're gamers we're here to win, this what we do. We can take that sort of disappointment differently because we've been chewed up and spat out by The Challenge for so many years. It's nothing personal."

In fact, for the MTV stars, nature The Traitors is much more similar to their realm of reality TV.