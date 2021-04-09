Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Trishelle Cannatella Really Hook Up? She Says...

Trishelle Cannatella took a moment to stop being polite and start getting real, and we couldn't be more grateful.
The 41-year-old reality TV mainstay was a guest on the Thursday, April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where a fan truly went for it by asking her about rumors that she had hooked up, on separate occasions, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Andy Dick.
The current contestant on The Challenge: All Stars, who tied the knot with pilot John Hensz in 2017, was quick to point out the absurdity of having those two guys' names mentioned in the same context. Understandably, she tackled the Andy Dick portion first.
"Andy Dick, we made out, and we used to make out a lot," Trishelle confessed. "That's it!"
But Andy Cohen wasn't about to let her tiptoe away without addressing the truly juicy portion of the question, a.k.a. the Leo portion. After laughing, Trishelle replied, "Let's just save that for the drinking game," and took a sip from her wine glass.
Naturally, this led the host to surmise, "Ooh, well, that's a yes, everybody. And she might have signed an NDA. Or she's just being a lady." To which she responded with a shrug, "Or both!"
Soon enough, the show made it to the drinking game, "Never Have I Ever," in which the guests had to swig from a beverage if they'd done the thing that Andy Cohen named.
"Never have I ever hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio," he predictably asked. This led Trishelle to say, "Uh, I'm parched," and promptly take a drink. Yep, we're freaking out, too.
Andy started clapping and replied, "Yes! Good for you." Trishelle fired back, "Good for him!"
The host was quick to concur. "And good for him," Andy agreed. "Yeah! No, but you got him when he was super hot, I think, too." The ever-modest Trishelle quipped with a laugh, "Same for him with me."
This is not the first recent interview in which the former The Real World: Las Vegas standout has discussed her apparent run-in with the 46-year-old Oscar winner. During a Variety interview that published earlier this month, Trishelle said that at one point in her past, she was crossing the street in Los Angeles toward hotspot The Standard with fellow The Challenge personality Katie Cooley when a guy shouted Trishelle's name. Sure enough, it was Leo, according to Trishelle.
"He's like, 'OK, I guess I can go back to The Standard, if you guys are going there,'" claimed Trishelle, who pointed out that Leo appeared to be a secret Real World fan. "He walks back with us, and we end up talking. He knew everybody's name from the show. He was like, 'Are Alton [Williams] and Irulan [Wilson] still together? Tell me about Brynn [Smith]. Tell me about Steven [Hill]!'"
That's where Trishelle ended the story, but evidently, there may have been much more to tell. Watch the wild drinking game, above.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)