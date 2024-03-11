All the Candid 2024 Oscars Moments You Missed on TV

These 2024 Oscars moments deserve an award of their own.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10. And it's no surprise the event went off without a hitch as the late-night host helmed the show for the fourth time. (See all the winners here.)
The night was filled with laughs, iconic looks and of course, golden trophies. Oppenheimer was the biggest winner last night, taking home seven awards, including Christopher Nolan for Best Director and star Cillian Murphy for Best Actor.
Meanwhile, Cillian's costar Robert Downey Jr. also proved his weight in gold after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.
And the 58-year-old couldn't help but poke a little fun at his troubled past during his acceptance speech.
"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order," he noted before referring to himself as a "snarling rescue pet."
And who can forget Ryan Gosling's dazzling "I'm Just Ken" performance? Donning a hot pink sparkling suit, Ryan joined his fellow Kens—including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who were dressed in suits inspired by Gentlemen Prefer Blondes—for an extravagant dance number onstage.
And stars also came dressed to impress, like Vanessa Hudgens, who debuted her baby bump in a black Vera Wang couture gown featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck. While Julianne Hough waltzed down the red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, which looked like a gown at first glance.
While viewers saw some must-see moments during the show, some didn't make it to the screen. But don't worry—we have you covered!
