All the Candid 2024 Oscars Moments You Missed on TV

The 2024 Oscars may be over, but you can keep the excitement going by taking a look at some of the most iconic candid moments from stars like John Cena and America Fererra at the Dolby Theatre.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 11, 2024 11:33 AMTags
These 2024 Oscars moments deserve an award of their own.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10. And it's no surprise the event went off without a hitch as the late-night host helmed the show for the fourth time. (See all the winners here.)

The night was filled with laughs, iconic looks and of course, golden trophies. Oppenheimer was the biggest winner last night, taking home seven awards, including Christopher Nolan for Best Director and star Cillian Murphy for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Cillian's costar Robert Downey Jr. also proved his weight in gold after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer

And the 58-year-old couldn't help but poke a little fun at his troubled past during his acceptance speech.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order," he noted before referring to himself as a "snarling rescue pet."

photos
Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

And who can forget Ryan Gosling's dazzling "I'm Just Ken" performance? Donning a hot pink sparkling suit, Ryan joined his fellow Kens—including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who were dressed in suits inspired by Gentlemen Prefer Blondes—for an extravagant dance number onstage.

And stars also came dressed to impress, like Vanessa Hudgens, who debuted her baby bump in a black Vera Wang couture gown featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck. While Julianne Hough waltzed down the red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, which looked like a gown at first glance.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

While viewers saw some must-see moments during the show, some didn't make it to the screen. But don't worry—we have you covered!

Keep reading to see candid snaps of celebs laughing, chatting and packing on the PDA during the 2024 Oscars.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

John Cena

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy

