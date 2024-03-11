All the Candid 2024 Oscars Moments You Missed on TV

Watch : 2024 Oscars Recap: Naked Surprises, Wardrobe Malfunctions & More Must-See Moments!

These 2024 Oscars moments deserve an award of their own.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10. And it's no surprise the event went off without a hitch as the late-night host helmed the show for the fourth time. (See all the winners here.)

The night was filled with laughs, iconic looks and of course, golden trophies. Oppenheimer was the biggest winner last night, taking home seven awards, including Christopher Nolan for Best Director and star Cillian Murphy for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Cillian's costar Robert Downey Jr. also proved his weight in gold after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

And the 58-year-old couldn't help but poke a little fun at his troubled past during his acceptance speech.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order," he noted before referring to himself as a "snarling rescue pet."