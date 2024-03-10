Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Emotional 2024 Oscars Speech Will Make You Tear Up

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

And the 2024 Oscar goes to...

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who earned her first-ever Academy Award, couldn't hold back the tears after presenters Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o, Regina King and Mary Steenburgen announced she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in The Holdovers.

(See all of the Academy Award winners here.)

"God is so good," the 37-year-old began her acceptance speech. "I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department, there's something for you there.'"

The High Fidelity star took a moment to honor those who've stood by her side as she navigated her career.