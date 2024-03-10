Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Emotional 2024 Oscars Speech Will Make You Tear Up

Da'Vine Joy Randolph couldn't hold back the tears as she accepted her first-ever Academy Award at the 2024 Oscars for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

And the 2024 Oscar goes to...

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who earned her first-ever Academy Award, couldn't hold back the tears after presenters Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'oRegina King and Mary Steenburgen announced she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in The Holdovers.

"God is so good," the 37-year-old began her acceptance speech. "I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department, there's something for you there.'"

The High Fidelity star took a moment to honor those who've stood by her side as she navigated her career.

"I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and have been there for me," she continued, "who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here."
The Idol actress thought she had to be different to make it in Hollywood.

"I realize, I just need to be myself," she expressed. "And I thank you. I thank you for seeing me. Ron Van Lieu, I thank you. When I was the only Black girl in that class, when you saw me and told me I was enough. When I told you, 'I don't see myself,' and you said, 'That's fine, we're going to forge our own path. You're going to lay a trail for yourself.'"

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

After thanking the rest of her team for cheering her on, she concluded, "I pray to God that I get to do this more than once. I thank you for seeing me. Have a blessed night."

Da'Vine was nominated alongside first-time nominees Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and America Ferrera (Barbie), as well as two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster (NYAD).

In fact, The Lost City star swept awards season this year, as she not only won an Oscar but took home a Golden Globe, SAG Award, a Critics' Choice Award and a BAFTA Award.

Of course, she's not the only star to go home with an Academy Award.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

