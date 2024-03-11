Why Al Pacino's 2024 Oscars Best Picture Flub Has the Internet Divided

Say hello to Al Pacino at the 2024 Oscars.
While the Hollywood legend received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre March 10, he left the internet stumped with his unconventional approach to presenting the Best Picture award.
Traditionally, the presenter would list the nominees in the category before announcing the winner. However, Pacino did not when he took the stage, instead telling the audience, "Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture—and I have to go to the envelope for that."
The 83-year-old also opted to forgo building up fanfare. Upon opening the envelope, the Scarface star simply said, "My eyes see Oppenheimer."
Needless to say, fans had varying opinions of how the night's biggest prize was handled after sitting through a three-and-a-half hour ceremony.
"Most anti-climatic Best Picture announcement ever," one Oscar watcher wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to see all of the nominees."
Meanwhile, another spectator wondered if the actor had forgotten to announce the nominees, writing, "Did Al Pacino just mess up the biggest category of the evening???"
However, some viewers were tickled by Pacino's unique delivery, with one X user affectionately saying that it "couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing."
"I'm obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture," the viewer wrote, while second fan jokingly called it an "Oscar worthy performance in its own right."
Added a third Oscars viewer, "I was screaming at the television."
Ultimately, Oppenheimer beat out beat out nominees American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest for Best Picture.
The J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic—which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh—also earned filmmaker Christopher Nolan is first-ever Best Director Oscar. In the acting categories, Murphy nabbed the Best Actor prize, while RDJ was honored with the title of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.
"Any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas—who is married to Nolan—told the crowd during her Best Picture acceptance speech. "I have dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happened. And now I'm standing here, everything's kind of gone out of my head."
