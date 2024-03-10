2024 Oscars: Mark Consuelos Is the Ultimate Instagram Husband as Kelly Ripa Rocks Lingerie Look

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had their most glamorous date night at the 2024 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 10, where she rocked a semi-sheer dress over a black lingerie set.

Watch: Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Kelly Ripa is going for gold on the red carpet. 

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark cohost turned the 2024 Oscars into a date night with husband Mark Consuelos at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 10.

For the glamorous event, Kelly stepped out in a semi-sheer black gown by Donna Karan New York worn over a black lingerie set with a cinched waist, accessorizing the look with a strand of diamonds around her neck. (See all of this year's Academy Award winners here.)

Meanwhile, her husband of 27 years, Mark coordinated in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie. At one point on the carpet, he stepped to the side to admire Kelly's outfit, proving he's the ultimate supportive partner.

Following the ceremony, airing on ABC, the couple—who share kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21—will be hosting their annual After the Oscars special. 

"When you interview people after they just received the greatest achievement of their career," Kelly told Variety, "they say things that they would not ordinarily say. And then if you bump into the celebrity a couple of months later, they have no recollection of ever having seen us backstage!"

photos
2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

The show is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who has been prepping his jokes for a while. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"This is kind of the hardest part because this is when I have three times as much material as I need," he told Variety two days prior. "It's hard to make jokes about things people don't know, so having movies where most of the room has seen them helps a lot."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Read on to see more couples who graced the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn 

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey 

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey 

John Shearer/WireImage

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Kraskinski

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton 

2066789457

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl

John Shearer/WireImage

Jack Fisk & Sissy Spacek

