2024 Oscars: Mark Consuelos Is the Ultimate Instagram Husband as Kelly Ripa Rocks Lingerie Look

Kelly Ripa is going for gold on the red carpet.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark cohost turned the 2024 Oscars into a date night with husband Mark Consuelos at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 10.

For the glamorous event, Kelly stepped out in a semi-sheer black gown by Donna Karan New York worn over a black lingerie set with a cinched waist, accessorizing the look with a strand of diamonds around her neck. (See all of this year's Academy Award winners here.)

Meanwhile, her husband of 27 years, Mark coordinated in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie. At one point on the carpet, he stepped to the side to admire Kelly's outfit, proving he's the ultimate supportive partner.

Following the ceremony, airing on ABC, the couple—who share kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21—will be hosting their annual After the Oscars special.

"When you interview people after they just received the greatest achievement of their career," Kelly told Variety, "they say things that they would not ordinarily say. And then if you bump into the celebrity a couple of months later, they have no recollection of ever having seen us backstage!"