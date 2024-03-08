Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Engaged: Inside Their Blissful Universe

Watch : Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are Engaged!

When it comes to Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship status, there's no grey area anymore.

In fact, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, 34, and the Coldplay singer, 47, have already taken a major step in their relationship by getting engaged years ago, according to multiple outlets.

Although, this may not come as a complete surprise to fans. After all, Dakota has been spotted with an eye-catching emerald ring on that finger before.

But if the news has you trying to untangle the pair's relationship history like a web, here's a rundown: Dakota and Chris first sparked dating rumors in 2017. And while they keep much of their romance private, the Madame Web star and the musician have given glimpses into their life together through date nights, vacations and his serenades to her at his concerts.

In recent days, Dakota even shared insight into her bond with Chris' kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," the Suspiria actress told Bustle in an interview published earlier this month. "With all my heart."