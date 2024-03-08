Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Engaged: Inside Their Blissful Universe

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged and have been for a while, according to multiple outlets. Review the Coldplay singer and the actress's romance.

When it comes to Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship status, there's no grey area anymore. 

In fact, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, 34, and the Coldplay singer, 47, have already taken a major step in their relationship by getting engaged years ago, according to multiple outlets.

Although, this may not come as a complete surprise to fans. After all, Dakota has been spotted with an eye-catching emerald ring on that finger before.

But if the news has you trying to untangle the pair's relationship history like a web, here's a rundown: Dakota and Chris first sparked dating rumors in 2017. And while they keep much of their romance privatethe Madame Web star and the musician have given glimpses into their life together through date nights, vacations and his serenades to her at his concerts.

In recent days, Dakota even shared insight into her bond with Chris' kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," the Suspiria actress told Bustle in an interview published earlier this month. "With all my heart."

As for whether she'd ever want to grow their family and enter motherhood herself?  

"I'm so open to that," Dakota later added to the outlet. "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, What a magical f--king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it." 

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

And if you're totally down to look back at Chris and Dakota's love story, keep reading.

BACKGRID
November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

BACKGRID
January 2018

While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands, giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma—ching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off infinity tattoos

TJ / BACKGRID
September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

Coldplay / YouTube; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
February 2020

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry.

NGRE / BACKGRID
March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

BACKGRID
July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

MEGA
October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID
April 2023

We want something just like this duo's outing to grab coffee in Malibu.

