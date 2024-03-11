Why Bad Bunny's 2024 Oscars Look Is So Unexpected

Bad Bunny has made his Oscars debut at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony, and his classic look might shock fans of the usually fashion-forward singer.

By Brett Malec, Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 11, 2024 12:49 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetOscarsCelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Prepare your eyes, because Bad Bunny is looking lindo.

The 30-year-old—who just so happens to be celebrating his birthday on March 10—made his Oscars debut at the 2024 ceremony, and his shockingly classic look might surprise fans of the usually fashion-forward singer.

While presenting the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Dwayne Johnson, the Grammy winner went extremely simple in a black suit with his dress shirt unbuttoned and no other eye-catching accessories except for reading glasses. (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.) The slick look marks a refreshing new turn of style for the risk-taking fashionisto.

Though this is his first time attending the Oscars ceremony, the rapper attended Variety's after-party last year with then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Though they arrived separately, the pair—who parted ways in December—were seen leaving in the same car. 

Though his look might be unexpected, it should come as no surprise that the "Monaco" singer still looked sexier than ever for the Oscars ceremony.

So much so, that he's been tapped as one of the four hosts for this year's Met Gala along with red-carpet pros ZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Bad Bunny marked his inaugural Academy Awards appearance, there's also an impressive slate of nominees for this year's Oscars—including others who, like Bad Bunny, are celebrating Academy Awards firsts. 

A number of veteran stars have earned their first ever nominations at this year's ceremony, including Emily Blunt (who picked up a supporting actress nomination for Oppenheimer) and America Ferrera (who is nominated in the same category for Barbie. They're joined in the category by other first-time nominees Danielle Brooks, for The Color Purple, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

Cillian Murphy also earned his first nomination for the titular role in Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan-led film leads the evening's nominations alongside Yorgos LanthimosPoor Things, which each earned 11 nominations. 

Keep reading to see all the stars walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Florence Pugh

Del Core SS24 RTW and Bulgari jewelry.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

DaVine Joy Randolph

In custom Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In custom Christian Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

In custom Balenciaga Couture.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

John Shearer/WireImage

Greta Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Lange

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr.

In Tiffany & Co.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling in custom Gucci.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa in archive Donna Karan New York.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

