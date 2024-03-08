Get 50% Off Tarte Mascara, 80% Off Free People, $6 Baublebar Deals, 25% Off Kiehl's & More Discounts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy International Women's Day! What better way to celebrate than by indulging in some well-deserved retail therapy? Treat yourself or a special woman in your life without breaking the bank. I've searched my favorite sites for the best deals this weekend, so you can kick back, relax, and shop. Whether it's snagging that designer handbag you've been eyeing or scoring a killer discount on skincare products, there's something for everyone.
From fashion to beauty to home decor, I've got you covered with the top-notch deals to make your weekend shopping spree a breeze. E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off Abercrombie.
- Sephora: Shop 1-day beauty flash sales throughout the weekend and save 50%.
- J.Crew Factory: Get 40% off J.Crew styles.
- Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask.
- Revolve: Get 50% off at Revolve's Annual Beauty Sale, with deals on Olaplex, ghd, Patchology, and more.
- Ulta: Save 50% at the Ulta Semi-Annual sale.
- BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Transform your lashes and get voluminous, dramatic eyes that captivate. Featuring a cruelty-free formula, this mascara effortlessly lengthens and curls each lash for an alluring look. You can get this in brown, black, and waterproof. It's a top-seller with 4,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. I adore this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.
Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.
ghd: Get 15% off ghd flat irons and get a free $40 gift.
IT Cosmetics: Save 25% on select skincare and makeup from IT Cosmetics.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.
Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee makeup and skincare.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Philosophy: Buy one, get one free deals sitewide (no promo needed, discount applied at checkout).
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox makeup and skincare products.
Tata Harper: Get 20% off Tata Harper products in honor of International Women's Day.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: Shop 1-day flash sales throughout the weekend with 50% off deals on Tarte, Tula, Fenty Beauty, IT Cosmetics, and more top brands.
Too Faced: Stock up on Too Faced Born This Way Foundations, while they're 25% off.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Free People In a Bubble Babydoll Dress
The Free People In a Bubble Babydoll Dress is perfect for effortless chic vibes. Crafted from airy fabric and featuring a flattering babydoll silhouette, this dress exudes comfort and sophistication. Nordstrom Rack has 2 colorways to choose from.
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many styles from Abercrombie. I have my eye on these 90s-inspired jeans.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Akira: Use the promo code SHOESALE to get an EXTRA 50% off shoes from the sale section.
APL: Get 25% off everything from APL (discount applied at checkout). APL never has sales, so jump on this while you can.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Everlane: Save 30% on Everlane's top styles, this weekend only.
Fanatics: Save 70% during the NFL clearance sale. Plus, get free shipping with the promo code 24SHIP.
J.Crew: Save 40% when you shop J.Crew's Annual Spring Sale.
J.Crew Factory: Get 40% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: You only have 4 days to get daylight savings deals up to 80% off from Kate Spade
lululemon: lululemon added new styles with amazing prices to their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the promo code IWD2024 to save 20% sitewide at Lulus.
Michael Kors: Use the promo code EXTRASALE to get an EXTRA 30% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Use the promo code CELEBRATE and get 25% off Nike favorites.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these Hoka flash deals. Save up to 65% on Free People. Get 25% off WEAR by Erin Andrews. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Quay: Buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay sunglasses.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
Skechers: Step into style with 40% off deals on Skechers footwear.
Soma: Get 5 panties for $29. Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on size-inclusive swimwear collections from Swimsuits For All.
TJ Maxx: Get luxury fashion for less with major discounts on runway styles from TJ Maxx.
Venus: Use the promo code BUNNY24 to get 30% off Venus dresses.
VICI: You can save 75% when you take an EXTRA 30% off VICI's sale section. Use the promo code 30OFF at checkout.
Victoria's Secret: Get 7 panties for just $35.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXCLUSIVE to get 25% off select Vince Camuto styles.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Tech & Home Deals
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Upgrade your sleep experience and save 56% on this duvet insert/comforter. It provides year-round comfort and warmth. With its box-stitching design to prevent shifting, this duvet insert ensures a plush and luxurious night's sleep every time.
You can choose from 6 sizes and 11 colors. Shoppers gave this product 92,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon: Save 40% on JBL True Wireless Earbuds with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anthropologie: Save 20% on glassware, dinnerware, candles and more from Anthropologie.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on bed and bath essentials from Brooklinen.
Capri Blue: Get 20% off Capri Blue candles, which have that iconic scent you probably recognize from Anthropologie stores.
Casper: Shop 20% off deals from Casper's Daylight Savings Sale.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
Sleep Number: Save $800 on mattresses, 30% on bedding, and shop buy 1, get 1 free pillow deals from Sleep Number.
Sur La Table: Get $300 off Breville barista coffee makers and 30% off spring entertaining essentials.
Walmart: Score $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Save 50% on Yankee Candle car fragrances, home scents, and candles.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Save 25% on Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals happening today?
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you are still shopping, check out these under $50 decor finds.