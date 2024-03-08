Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy Over Their Relationship Status in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals Why He Thinks Jess Is a “Mean Girl” (Exclusive)

Jess Vestal is not holding back.

The Love Is Blind star got emotional when confronting Jimmy Presnell over where their current relationship stands in the trailer for the season six reunion, which is set to premiere on Netflix March 13.

"I thought we were on good terms," Jess says through tears at one point in the video, "but I guess that we're not."

Jimmy—who ended their relationship in the pods and ultimately chose to propose to Chelsea Blackwell—doesn't say anything in response in the clip, though he previously called out Jess for being a "mean girl" during their final date.

And Jess—who has since called Jimmy's comments "disheartening"—isn't the only contestant who lays it all out on the table. In fact, Clay Gravesande also gets candid about his feelings after leaving AD Smith at the altar on the season finale.

"She's honestly the love of my life," the 31-year-old admits while sitting on the reunion stage. "I did make a mistake."