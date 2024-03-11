Charlize Theron Has Best Reaction to Guillermo's Tequila Shoutout at 2024 Oscars

Charlize Theron was surprised by Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez calling her his wife at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 11, 2024 2:00 AMTags
Watch: Charlize Theron Talks Plastic Surgery Rumors: "Bitch, I'm Just Aging!"

Charlize Theron made a shocking discovery at the 2024 Oscars.

During the March 10 ceremony, the Old Guard star was stunned by Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez's declaration that they are married…sort of.

During a bit, Guillermo yelled that he "got tequila for everyone in the audience."

But while Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel stressed the telecast didn't "have time for a toast," Guillermo declared that they most certainly do, going on before he started toasting stars in the room like "Colman Flamingo" and "John Krachinski" and adding, "I love everyone here."

But he saved the best for last when he toasted Charlize. "I love my beautiful wife, Ms. Charlize Theron," he professed to the Oscar winner. "I love you, you're my angel."

Charlize, who was clad in a stunning silver Christian Dior silk gown, appeared surprised by the callout but laughed along—and enjoyed a shot of tequila and laughed out loud with those around her.

"Wow," she could be seen saying. "I didn't know we were married."

ABC

As for Charlize's actual love life, the Fast X actress—who is mom to daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 8—was most recently linked to model and brand consultant Alex Dimitrijevic.

However, when it comes to her thoughts on romance, she's a more than a little hesitant.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I don't know if I wanna," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "I just feel so out of practice."

As for what brings Charlize to the 2024 Oscars? Well, she'll take the stage as a presenter during the telecast. In fact, her former Snow White and the Huntsman costar Chris Hemsworth also took on those duties, presenting the Best Animated Short and Animated Feature awards alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

To see who won those categories and more keep reading.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

