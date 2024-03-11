Billie Eilish and Finneas Break 86-Year Oscars Record With Best Original Song Win

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Billie Eilish and Finneas are not just two-time Oscar winners, but Oscar record breakers.

At the 2024 Academy Awards March 10, their "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie picked up the trophy for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song), making 22-year-old Billie and 26-year-old Finneas the youngest winners to nab more than one award. (See every star who has been named a winner here.)



ICYMI, the pair won for Best Original Song in 2022 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. (Back in 1938, the record was set by Luise Rainer, then 28, who won her second Best Actress trophy.)

"I had a nightmare about this last night," Billie quipped as she took the stage. "I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this."

Calling herself "incredibly lucky and honored," Billie went on to thank Barbie director Greta Gerwig before dedicating her win to "everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."

Chiming in, Finneas also thanked his and Billie's parents, as well as Margot Robbie, who produced and starred in Barbie.