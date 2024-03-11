Billie Eilish and Finneas Break 86-Year Oscars Record With Best Original Song Win

Billie Eilish and Finneas are not just two-time Oscar winners, but Oscar record breakers.
At the 2024 Academy Awards March 10, their "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie picked up the trophy for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song), making 22-year-old Billie and 26-year-old Finneas the youngest winners to nab more than one award. (See every star who has been named a winner here.)
ICYMI, the pair won for Best Original Song in 2022 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. (Back in 1938, the record was set by Luise Rainer, then 28, who won her second Best Actress trophy.)
"I had a nightmare about this last night," Billie quipped as she took the stage. "I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this."
Calling herself "incredibly lucky and honored," Billie went on to thank Barbie director Greta Gerwig before dedicating her win to "everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."
Chiming in, Finneas also thanked his and Billie's parents, as well as Margot Robbie, who produced and starred in Barbie.
Billie and Finneas tearjerking ballad beat out its fellow Barbie nominee, "I'm Just Ken" performed by Ryan Gosling, as well as American Symphony's "It Never Went Away" performed by Jon Batiste, Flamin' Hot's "The Fire Inside" performed by Becky G and Killers of the Flower Moon's "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.
And with this latest win, they now join an exclusive club of multiple Oscar winners under 30, which also includes Jodie Foster and Hilary Swank.
Billie set another record as the first woman to win an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for film music twice.
But for the duo, it's just an honor to be nominated. No, really.
"We feel lucky to be a part of any of it at all," Finneas told Entertainment Weekly in December. "The idea that any other artist is voting for your art is moving. The feeling I take away from it is gratitude that people are moved by the song and they're choosing it. That's a huge honor."
And surprisingly enough, they never thought that song would be so moving.
"Every time we make a song, it's still, 'Oh my God, I hope people like it,'" Billie said at the time while Finneas added, "You're never like, 'They're going to love it!' You're just like, 'I hope they're moved by this.'"
Now celebrate their historic win with every star who nabbed a trophy at the 2024 Oscars March 10.