Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2024

And the 2024 Oscar goes to...

Oppenheimer, which took home the Best Picture prize at the Academy Awards on March 10. (Check out the full list of winners here.)

The J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic—which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh—beat out nominees American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest for the honor.

The victory came after director Christopher Nolan won his first-ever Best Director Oscar. In the acting categories, Murphy nabbed the Best Actor prize, while RDJ was honored with the title of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

"Any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas—who is married to Nolan—told the crowd. "I have dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happened. And now I'm standing here, everything's kind of gone out of my head."