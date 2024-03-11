Robert Downey Jr. Credits His "Terrible Childhood" for First Oscar Win

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Marvel at Robert Downey Jr.'s new Oscar.

The Oppenheimer star won the award of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars, beating out Barbie's Ryan Gosling, Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo, Killers of the Flower Moon's Robert De Niro and American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown. (Click here to see the complete list of winners.)

This is Downey Jr.'s first Academy Award and third nomination, having previously been recognized for his work in 1992's Chaplin and 2008's Tropic Thunder.

Taking the stage inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the Iron Man alum didn't hold back as he poked fun at his troubled past.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order," he noted, before referring to himself as a "snarling rescue pet."

Thanking wife Susan Downey, RDJ continued, "You loved me back to life. That's why I'm here."