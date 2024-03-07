Lace Up, These Hoka Sneaker Deals Won’t Last Long & You Can Save Up to 51%

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever I'm running a race, I take a look at the sneakers around me and almost everyone is sporting Hokas (me included). That's because their cushioning is unbeatable, and they're comfortable and supportive mile after mile. However, some Hoka styles can cost you up to $200, which is hard to swallow when it's recommended that runners change their shoes every 300 to 500 miles. So whenever I see Hokas on sale, I add to cart – fast. And if you're not familiar with Hokas, this is also a great way to try them out and see if you love them. Because there's a few sales happening right now, I curated a list of the best Hoka deals that can save you up to 51%. We're talking discounts on their popular Clifton 8 and Bondi 8 styles, as well as their trail hiking shoes and weatherized sneakers.
But, these sales won't last long. So if you're looking to restock your Hokas, up your fitness game, or just try something new, now is the perfect time to buy. You don't have to be a runner to appreciate the cloudlike comfort of Hokas and their long-lasting durability. These sneakers live up to the hype. So scroll down to shop the amazing deals at Nordstrom Rack, Foot Locker, REI, and the Hoka website. These are the best Hoka sales happening right now, so make a run for them.
The Best Hoka Deals at Hoka
Clifton 8
With a breathable mesh upper, lightweight sole, and Hoka's signature cushioning, the Clifton 8 delivers a soft, supportive landing with every step. One fan reported, "Straight out of the box they are comfortable enough to walk miles." Plus, you can save some money when you buy now.
Bondi 8
Ideal for walking, running, and comfort, the Bondi 8 is a great Hoka option. It's soft and light, with plush cushioning and a comfy memory foam collar. This fan raved, "They are so comfortable that they are like not having any shoes on at all! Very light weight yet very sturdy."
The Best Hoka Deals at Nordstrom Rack
Gaviota 4 Running Shoe
Featuring plush comfort and support, these Hokas are perfect for walking or running in any terrain. And, at 29% off, they're also a great bargain. One shopper noted, "These shoes are amazingly comfortable, and I love this brand. What a great price!"
Gender Inclusive Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker
Made of waterproof leather with a durable grip sole, these waterproof Hokas will keep you comfortable in any season. And at 51% off, you simply must add to cart. This fan wrote, "Great shoes. They're waterproof, so they work great in the wet fall weather. They're super comfortable."
Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe
With these Hokas, you'll be ready to hit the train in no time. And since they're engineered with an extended heel and Anatomical Achilles construction, you'll get smooth strides and lots of support in all kinds of terrains.
Tecton X Running Shoe
If you're trail running, the Hoka Tectons are a solid pick. They've got plenty of traction, cushioning, and support to keep you steady over uneven ground. Several reviewers rave that wearing these sneakers feels like you're walking on a cloud.
The Best Hoka Deals at REI
Mach 5 Road-Running Shoes
Road running can be hard on your feet and joints, but with the Mach 5, it can get a little easier. They're lightweight, responsive, and give you that boost with every single step. This runner reported, "Pulled these right of the box, put them on and took them for a run. No breaking them in, immediately comfortable."
Arahi 6 Road-Running Shoes
Stable, lightweight, and plush, these Hokas are just what you need to keep you logging in mile and mile on the road. They're also breathable and will keep you gait smooth and stable. One user noted, "Wonderful cushion and arch support."
The Best Hoka Deals at Foot Locker
Kawana
Sprinters, listen up -- Hoka Kawanas were made for you. They're cushioned, stable, and designed to give you that immediate feedback right from the starting line. This fan wrote, "The shoes are light when running and its shape make it feel so natural when running. I love it!"
Looking for a cheap fitness product (that actually works)? Then check out these finds that are reviewer-approved.