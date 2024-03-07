Lace Up, These Hoka Sneaker Deals Won’t Last Long & You Can Save Up to 51%

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whenever I'm running a race, I take a look at the sneakers around me and almost everyone is sporting Hokas (me included). That's because their cushioning is unbeatable, and they're comfortable and supportive mile after mile. However, some Hoka styles can cost you up to $200, which is hard to swallow when it's recommended that runners change their shoes every 300 to 500 miles. So whenever I see Hokas on sale, I add to cart – fast. And if you're not familiar with Hokas, this is also a great way to try them out and see if you love them. Because there's a few sales happening right now, I curated a list of the best Hoka deals that can save you up to 51%. We're talking discounts on their popular Clifton 8 and Bondi 8 styles, as well as their trail hiking shoes and weatherized sneakers.

But, these sales won't last long. So if you're looking to restock your Hokas, up your fitness game, or just try something new, now is the perfect time to buy. You don't have to be a runner to appreciate the cloudlike comfort of Hokas and their long-lasting durability. These sneakers live up to the hype. So scroll down to shop the amazing deals at Nordstrom Rack, Foot Locker, REI, and the Hoka website. These are the best Hoka sales happening right now, so make a run for them.