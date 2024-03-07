Platform Mini Boots Are Your Perfect Shoe for In-Between Weather: From UGG to $27 Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The weather transition from winter to spring can be so confusing. One day, it's sunny and mild and the next it's windy and chilly. This really frustrates me when I pick my outfit, specifically the shoes. My solution to this sartorial dilemma is the mini platform boot. It is the perfect shoe for those days when the temperature just can't make up its mind.

Mini platform boots are comfortable with just the right amount of warmth so you don't overheat. They give you a little bit of lift, literally elevating your look. They're just what you need for a morning stroll that starts off with brisk weather and concludes with the sun shining through.

You can never go wrong with the iconic UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots. However, if you're looking to mix things up, there are plenty of other options out there that won't break the bank.

