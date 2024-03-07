Platform Mini Boots Are Your Perfect Shoe for In-Between Weather: From UGG to $27 Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The weather transition from winter to spring can be so confusing. One day, it's sunny and mild and the next it's windy and chilly. This really frustrates me when I pick my outfit, specifically the shoes. My solution to this sartorial dilemma is the mini platform boot. It is the perfect shoe for those days when the temperature just can't make up its mind.
Mini platform boots are comfortable with just the right amount of warmth so you don't overheat. They give you a little bit of lift, literally elevating your look. They're just what you need for a morning stroll that starts off with brisk weather and concludes with the sun shining through.
You can never go wrong with the iconic UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots. However, if you're looking to mix things up, there are plenty of other options out there that won't break the bank.
TL;DR:
- The Most Affordable Mini Platform Boots: Boohoo Platform Mini Cozy Boots (
$45$27)
- Kyle Richards' Mini Platform Boots: Cushionaire Genuine Suede Pull on Platform Boot +Memory Foam ($56)
- The Most Viral Mini Platform Boots: UGG Classic Mini Platform Womens Boot (
$170$115)
- Boot Cleaner: UGG Care Kit Set ($35)
The Best Mini Platform Boots
Mini Platform Boots Cushionaire Hippy Genuine Suede Pull on Platform Boot +Memory Foam
In her roundup of cozy essentials, Kyle Richards shared that her daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky all have these comfy platform boots.
Kyle explained "When Portia says, 'Oh, I need to get this,' I know I'm gonna start seeing it everywhere. Portia had to have these and everyone is wearing them now. Alexia has them. Sophia has them. I walk down the street and everybody's wearing these. This is the latest trend. So comfortable inside with the fleece lining inside. The platform [is great] for people like me who are small."
Portia's pick comes in 11 colors and has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boohoo Platform Mini Cozy Boots
These shoes are incredibly comfy (seriously, it's like walking on clouds), but they also go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. And here's the best part: this is the best price I've found on mini platform boots anywhere.
Dream Pairs Platform Winter Boot
These boots are like a cozy hug for your feet, thanks to their plush lining. Plus, they're lightweight, so you can strut your stuff all day long without feeling weighed down. The best thing about this style is splash-resistant upper, which means you can conquer those pesky puddles and slushy snow with ease.
You can choose from 4 colors.
Haifago Suede Platform Mini Snow Boots
These boots have a zipper, making them an absolute breeze to put on and take off. These booties are cozy as can be, with a plush lining that'll keep your feet comfy all day long.
You can also get these in black.
Bearpaw Retro Super Shorty Boot
I am absolutely obsessed with the lilac color option because it's the perfect way to add a pop of color to any outfit. But if you're feeling adventurous, there's also a leopard print option for those days when you want to stand out from the crowd. And fear not, minimalists—there are also standard neutral colors available for those who prefer a classic look.
My favorite aspect of these boots is that they are made with a patented stain repellent, so you won't have to worry about spills, stains, and scuffs ruining your shoes.
Lamo Water Resistant Suede Platform Boots- Ellie
These boots are perfect for any occasion. The platform adds a trendy touch to any outfit, while the plush lining keeps your feet comfy all day long. And with their easy slip-on style, you can go from zero to fabulous in seconds—no more struggling with laces or buckles! Another key point: they are made from water-resistant suede.
Choose from olive green, black, and tan.
Skechers Keepsakes Stacked
The Skechers brand is famous for sneakers, but don't sleep on their boots! These have that same next-level comfort that Skechers shoppers adore. The pull-on boots are treated with Scotchgard to keep your boots looking their best for longer.
These come in brown and black.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside by Dearfoams Kingston Genuine Shearling Platform Bootie
I'm smitten with the bright fuchsia color. If you prefer something a bit more understated, there are also some more neutral hues available for those who like to keep it classic.
These boots are next-level cozy, thanks to their memory foam insoles. The comfort doesn't have to stop when you get home. These boots are so comfy that you'll want to wear them both indoors and out!
Madden Girl Earnesst Sand Fab Suede Faux Fur Lace-Up Platform Booties
I am swooning over the faux fur lining and suede combo. These booties are cute, practical, and elevated.
UGG Classic Mini Platform Womens Boot
And, of course, I had to end this list with the iconic UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots. These boots are like a staple piece for every it girl out there. And here's the thing: they're not just a hit with us regular folks—they're also a favorite among celebrities. That's right, everyone from Hollywood A-listers to fashion influencers can't get enough of these iconic kicks. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recommended them recently.
These shoes are constantly viral and they're usually sold out faster than you can say "trendsetter." Shop now, if you're tempted. You don't want to get waitlisted.
There are several colors to choose from. I recommend sizing down because these shoes stretch to my feet.
Should you size up or down with UGG Mini Platform Boots?
Order your regular shoe size for the UGG Mini Platform boots, instead of sizing down like you typically would for the UGG Classic Collection styles.
Where can I find the UGG Mini Platform Boots?
The UGG Mini Platform Boots are usually sold out, but you can currently find them at Amazon, Zappos, Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Macys, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, Dillard's, and the UGG website among other retailers.
How do you clean UGG Mini Platform Boots?
UGG recommends using a clean, very soft damp rag and gently blotting or wiping. Do not rub. You can use the UGG Sheepskin Cleaner and Conditioner to clean your mini platform boots. I have also used this on shoes from other brands with great success. Moisten entire surface of the shoe with clean, cold water.
Apply a small amount of Cleaner & Conditioner to a clean, wet sponge. Gently scrub to clean entire area. Rinse in clean, cold water. Lightly stuff with paper to hold shape while your shoes dry.
How do you prevent UGG boots from getting stained?
UGG recommends using the UGG Protector Spray, which is a water and stain repellent, before wearing your shoes. Hold the bottle six inches away from the boot and spray evenly, wetting the boot but not soaking it. Let the boots dry naturally for at least 24 hours. Do not dry in direct heat or sunlight.
I have also used this spray on non-UGG boots and it prevented stains.
Where can I buy the UGG Care Kit Set?
You can get the UGG Care Kit Set from Amazon, UGG, Nordstrom, Journeys, and Dillard's among other retailers. The kit has The UGG Care Kit has UGG Cleaner & Conditioner, UGG Protector UGG, Shoe Renew, a bamboo handle brush, and a suede scuff eraser.
What are the best mini platform boots?
The most viral mini platform boots are the UGG Mini Platform Boots, which shoppers love for their comfort and durability.
