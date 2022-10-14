The Best Deals on Packable Jackets for Confusing Fall Weather: Lululemon, Sam Edelman, 32 Degrees & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can check your weather app a million times before you get dressed, but it can be so tough to dress for the fall weather— especially if you're out all day. We all know it's smart to dress in layers, but what do you do with those layers when you take one off? Do you want to walk around holding your heavy coat or sweat while you're stuck wearing it? Neither of those are appealing choices. Instead, opt for a packable jacket that gives you the warmth and versatility you need.
You'll be prepared for confusing fall weather with these foldable coats that you can put in your bag, without taking up all of your storage space. Shop these finds from some of our favorite stores, including Amazon, 32 Degrees, HSN, Lululemon, and QVC.
Packable Jackets for Fall
32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-light Down Packable 3/4 Jacket
This jacket is water-repellant, packable, and it has zip-up pockets. It has 1,300+ 5-star reviews and it's on sale for just $50. There are six colors to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Laurier Packable Backpack Coat
You're gonna want one of these jackets in every color. This water-resistant style is so cool because it converts into a jacket. It comes in four colors.
Centigrade Water Resistant Packable Hooded Zip Front Rain Jacket
Make the most of an unexpected rainy day with this zip-up jacket. QVC has this style in five colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket (Available in Plus Size)
This packable puffer is water-resistant and there are 22 colors to choose from. This style has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in plus sizes too.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
If you prefer a jacket with a hood, this one has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to XL.
A New Day Women's Travel Puffer Jacket
This brown jacket proves that a packable coat can be chic. It's waterproof and it comes in four additional colors.
Sam Edelman Packable Quilted Jacket
Bring some pastel prettiness to your wardrobe with this low-profile quilted jacket.
Quince Lightweight Down Long Puffer Jacket
This jacket manages to be lightweight and toasty warm. It comes in three colors and you can save 72% on this purchase.
Sam Edelman Windbreaker Jacket with Packable Hood
This bomber-inspired windbreaker is the perfect layer for a fall day.
Lululemon Packable Water-Repellent Jacket
Wear one of these packable jackets on a rainy day. They're water-repellent and come in a handful of colors.
