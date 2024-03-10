Bradley Cooper Twins With Mom Gloria Campano On 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Gabrielle Union Says She’s “Feelin’ Herself” on the Red Carpet!

Bradley Cooper's Oscars playbook involves a sweet outing with mom Gloria Campano.

On the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the March 10 ceremony, the mother-son duo wore both wore black ensembles. Bradley donned a simple black suit with flared pants and a double-breasted jacket, while Gloria sported a simple black gown with a matching blazer, complete with a broach and blue-tinted shades. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)

Bradley, who co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in Maestro is up for three awards during the ceremony including Best Actor in a Leading Role, where he is in the company of Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Colman Domingo (Rustin). The 49-year-old also received nods for Best Original Screenplay, alongside co-writer Josh Singer, and Best Picture.

And while fans of the 12-time Oscar nominee were perhaps hoping to see him make a red carpet debut with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Bradley made it clear that his mom would be his plus one for the affair—as he's brought her to the ceremony in the past.