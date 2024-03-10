Bradley Cooper Twins With Mom Gloria Campano On 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Bradley Cooper's Oscars playbook involves a sweet outing with mom Gloria Campano.
On the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the March 10 ceremony, the mother-son duo wore both wore black ensembles. Bradley donned a simple black suit with flared pants and a double-breasted jacket, while Gloria sported a simple black gown with a matching blazer, complete with a broach and blue-tinted shades. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)
Bradley, who co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in Maestro is up for three awards during the ceremony including Best Actor in a Leading Role, where he is in the company of Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Colman Domingo (Rustin). The 49-year-old also received nods for Best Original Screenplay, alongside co-writer Josh Singer, and Best Picture.
And while fans of the 12-time Oscar nominee were perhaps hoping to see him make a red carpet debut with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Bradley made it clear that his mom would be his plus one for the affair—as he's brought her to the ceremony in the past.
And host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to call attention to Bradley's date choice, as he asked the Maestro star's tradition during his opening monologue.
"It's very sweet," Jimmy joked on stage at the Dolby Theatre. "But the question is, how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?"
However, the actor, who portrayed composer Leornard Bernstein in his nominated film, had a great sense of humor about the joke—as he truly just enjoys his mother's company.
As he told E! News last month. "Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody."
While the duo's red carpet moments are sweet, Bradley isn't the only star to bring his mother as a date. In fact, actors such as Timotheé Chalamet, Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaghey, and more have all been joined by their mothers at the Academy Awards ceremonies in the past. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also memorably brought their mothers to their first Academy Awards in 1998—where they won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting.
However, this year's Oscars is a big one for Bradley, as his film is up for the night's biggest honor—Best Picture—against other worthy contenders like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.
Still, the gravity of the evening didn't change the A Star is Born actor's date plans, as Bradley reportedly made an important promise to his mother long before he was even nominated for the first time for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.
In fact, as he told E! News at the time, when he first started acting, his mother made a stipulation if he ever made it to the Academy Awards, "I am the date."
