Kate Middleton's Uncle Speaks to Her Health Journey While on Celebrity Big Brother

Watch : Kate Middleton Spotted For First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton's relatives are weighing in on her healing process.

As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, her uncle Gary Goldsmith shared insight into why she's remained out of the spotlight.

"Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Carole Middleton's younger brother explained to Celebrity Big Brother UK housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu on the March 6 episode, "there's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

"I spoke to her mum, my sister," he added. "She's getting the best care in the world. All the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first, before anything else."

But even as curiosity has increased about Kate's recovery, the palace has continued to reassert the 42-year-old's privacy.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."