Kate Middleton's Uncle Speaks to Her Health Journey While on Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton's relatives are weighing in on her healing process.
As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, her uncle Gary Goldsmith shared insight into why she's remained out of the spotlight.
"Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Carole Middleton's younger brother explained to Celebrity Big Brother UK housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu on the March 6 episode, "there's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."
"I spoke to her mum, my sister," he added. "She's getting the best care in the world. All the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first, before anything else."
But even as curiosity has increased about Kate's recovery, the palace has continued to reassert the 42-year-old's privacy.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."
As for her husband Prince William, he's not paying attention to any speculation as his spokesperson told People March 6, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."
But while the royal family is keeping mum, that doesn't mean Gary—who has stirred up controversy among Celebrity Big Brother UK fans over his previous conviction for domestic violence—won't say a few words. "She is simply perfect," the 59-year-old said during his introduction on the show. "The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi! Do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal."
Kate is on the mend as she was seen for the first time March 4 while riding in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mom. And she isn't the only royal who is going through a health challenge. King Charles III has stepped back from his public engagements amid his battle with cancer, although Buckingham Palace confirmed he is continuing with his official and State duties.
And during this time, he is grateful for the outpouring love and support from the public.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he wrote in a Feb. 10 statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
Keep reading to stay updated with the biggest royal news of 2024.