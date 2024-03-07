Kate Middleton's Uncle Speaks to Her Health Journey While on Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, reflected on the Princess of Wales’ recovery from planned abdominal surgery and recalled his first meeting with Prince William.

Watch: Kate Middleton Spotted For First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton's relatives are weighing in on her healing process.

As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, her uncle Gary Goldsmith shared insight into why she's remained out of the spotlight.

"Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Carole Middleton's younger brother explained to Celebrity Big Brother UK housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu on the March 6 episode, "there's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

"I spoke to her mum, my sister," he added. "She's getting the best care in the world. All the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first, before anything else."

But even as curiosity has increased about Kate's recovery, the palace has continued to reassert the 42-year-old's privacy.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."

As for her husband Prince William, he's not paying attention to any speculation as his spokesperson told People March 6, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

But while the royal family is keeping mum, that doesn't mean Gary—who has stirred up controversy among Celebrity Big Brother UK fans over his previous conviction for domestic violence—won't say a few words. "She is simply perfect," the 59-year-old said during his introduction on the show. "The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi! Do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal."

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate is on the mend as she was seen for the first time March 4 while riding in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mom. And she isn't the only royal who is going through a health challenge. King Charles III has stepped back from his public engagements amid his battle with cancer, although Buckingham Palace confirmed he is continuing with his official and State duties. 

And during this time, he is grateful for the outpouring love and support from the public.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he wrote in a Feb. 10 statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Keep reading to stay updated with the biggest royal news of 2024.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

