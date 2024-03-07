Disney Channel Alum Bridgit Mendler Clarifies PhD Status While Noting Hard Choices Parents Need to Make

Watch : Disney Channel Alum Bridgit Mendler Launches Space Startup

She's not Dr. Bridgit Mendler quite yet.

Weeks after giving major updates about her personal and professional life—notably that she launched a new startup and is now a mom—the Good Luck Charlie alum is sharing an update on her journey through academia.

"Hey people. It came to my attention that something on my linkedin profile is causing confusion that I want to clarify: I am 2 months away from a JD and I don't already have a PhD," Mendler wrote on X March 7. "The PhD is something I started working towards in 2020 and I pursued it jointly with my law degree but when I moved to California last summer and decided that for family reasons we would stay on the west coast, it had to go on pause."

The 31-year-old had surprised fans Feb. 19 when she announced that she and husband Griffin Cleverly had adopted a son, now 4, whom they'd previously fostered, and that she has also launched a startup called Northwood Space, which "aims to build satellite ground stations that are designed with mass production and customer flexibility first in mind," per CNBC.