Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Split from Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is ready to move on.
The Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed she's filed for separation from her husband of six years David Eason.
In fact, the 32-year-old announced the news in a lighthearted March 6 TikTok. As a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's "Applause" plays in the background, Jenelle lip syncs and dances alongside the message, "Can I get some appreciation?"
And as the song reaches its chorus, the words switch to, "I filed for separation,"prompting Jenelle to take a bow. In her caption she adds, "New chapter unlocked."
Later, Jenelle followed up her post with another video of her lip synching to a voiceover clip from Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who says, "You can't bring me down, I'm on a high right now."
The former reality star—who shares daughter Ensley, 7, with David, in addition to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9 from prior relationships—also answered one fan's comment, which advised her to go "straight for divorce."
"I would've skipped straight to divorce but I couldn't because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses," Jenelle replied in a separate video. "The problem with that is—neither of us wanted to leave—so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board."
Jenelle added that the "bed and board" law will require her to maintain a full separation for a "complete year" before she can fully divorce David.
"If you guys see each other one time—hook up—and end up back together but then you argue and you're like, ‘Nah this isn't going good,' it doesn't matter," she added. "The clock restarts, so they're very particular here, which is crazy, so that's where I'm at right now and the clock has begun."
Jenelle's separation comes only five months after David was allegedly charged with a child abuse misdemeanor involving her son Jace—whom Jenelle shares with ex husband Andrew Lewis. E! News reached out to David's attorney for comment on the charges but did not hear back.
At the time, the influencer appeared to stand by her husband, describing the allegations as a "smear campaign."
And Jenelle has remained with her husband amid other rocky situations—including David fatally shooting the couple's dog Nugget after it allegedly bit their daughter in 2019.
As Jenelle told fans on Instagram after the incident, "No one will ever understand our relationship, but that's ok. I don't expect them to."