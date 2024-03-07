Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Split from Husband David Eason

Watch : ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From David Eason After 6 Years

Jenelle Evans is ready to move on.

The Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed she's filed for separation from her husband of six years David Eason.

In fact, the 32-year-old announced the news in a lighthearted March 6 TikTok. As a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's "Applause" plays in the background, Jenelle lip syncs and dances alongside the message, "Can I get some appreciation?"

And as the song reaches its chorus, the words switch to, "I filed for separation,"prompting Jenelle to take a bow. In her caption she adds, "New chapter unlocked."

Later, Jenelle followed up her post with another video of her lip synching to a voiceover clip from Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who says, "You can't bring me down, I'm on a high right now."

The former reality star—who shares daughter Ensley, 7, with David, in addition to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9 from prior relationships—also answered one fan's comment, which advised her to go "straight for divorce."