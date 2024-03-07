Take 68% off Origins Skincare, 40% off Skechers, 57% off a Renpho Heated Eye Massager & More Major Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As your trusty shopping editor, I'm here to sprinkle a little mid-week joy into your life with some fabulous finds that won't break the bank. Let's check out some amazing deals on beauty, fashion, and home products that'll have you feeling like a million bucks without spending a fortune.
Treat yourself to some seriously luxurious skincare without breaking the bank with a $29 deal on $91 worth of Origins products— including the charcoal mask I've been using since high school. Your feet will thank you if you add these incredibly comfortable Skechers to your life. They are 40% off right now and there are lots of other Skechers styles on sale too.
If you want an opulent experience, I cannot stop raving about this Renpho heated eye massager, which is 57% off today. I've been in love with this device since 2021 and it does so much: it helps me relax, relieves my headaches, diminishes the appearance of my dark circles, and helps my skin absorb eye cream more efficiently.
Today is ONLY DAY to get 20% off Revolve (use the promo code HAPPY20 at checkout). Nordstrom Rack is the best place to shop right now with discounts up to 80% on Hoka, Free People, UGG, and WEAR by Erin Andrews. Get 20% off Capri Blue candles, which have that iconic scent you probably recognize from Anthropologie stores. Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Remember that you can indulge in a little retail therapy while sticking to your budget. You deserve to pamper yourself.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Origins Best-Sellers Discovery Set
Get $91 worth of top-selling skincare for just $29! It's the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of Origins and experience the brand's cult-favorite products firsthand. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, which I've been using since high school.
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum
- Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.
Philosophy: Buy one, get one free deals sitewide (no promo needed, discount applied at checkout).
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. I adore this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.
IT Cosmetics: Save 25% on select skincare and makeup from IT Cosmetics.
Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.
MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare. My pick: get 12 lipsticks for $66.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox makeup and skincare products.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee makeup and skincare.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
Too Faced: Stock up on Too Faced Born This Way Foundations, while they're 25% off.
ghd: Get 15% off ghd flat irons and get a free $40 gift.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Skechers BOBS Sport B Flex- Encore Move
You will feel like you're walking on clouds every single time you wear these Skechers. Yes, even the first time— no blister-filled, breaking in new sneakers experience here. These shoes are all about the comfort, with a cushioned insole and flexible outsole that'll have you saying, "Ahh" with every step. Whether you're running errands or out for a casual stroll, these shoes have got your back (or rather, your feet).
There are 2 colorways to choose from.
lululemon: lululemon added new styles with amazing prices to their We Made Too Much section.
Revolve:Today is ONLY DAY to get 20% off Revolve (use the promo code HAPPY20 at checkout).
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many styles from Abercrombie. I have my eye on these 90s-inspired jeans.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these Hoka flash deals. Save up to 65% on Free People. Score major discounts on UGG styles for the whole family. Get 25% off WEAR by Erin Andrews. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Kate Spade Outlet: You only have 4 days to get daylight savings deals up to 80% off from Kate Spade
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Nike: Use the promo code CELEBRATE and get 25% off Nike favorites.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
J.Crew: Get 50% off swimwear from J.Crew.
J.Crew Factory: Get 40% off J.Crew styles.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on size-inclusive swimwear collections from Swimsuits For All.
Good American: Use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout to save 30% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American.
Soma: Get 5 panties for $39. Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Michael Kors: Use the promo code EXTRASALE to get an EXTRA 30% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXCLUSIVE to get 25% off select Vince Camuto styles.
TJ Maxx: Get luxury fashion for less with major discounts on runway styles from TJ Maxx.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
ASOS: Save 30% on these ASOS styles.
Fanatics: Use the promo code CLOVER to get 25% off fan favorites from Fanatics.
Today's Best Tech & Home Deals
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager With Heat
I've been hooked on this gem since 2021, and let me tell you, it's been a total game-changer for me. Whenever I need to unwind after a long day, relieve a pesky headache, or banish those stubborn dark circles, this eye mask is my go-to. It's not just any old eye mask because it has massage, heat, and vibration functions. I love that it has built-in Bluetooth capabilities so I can relax while listening to my favorite podcasts and music. Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!
There are 5 colors to choose from. This device has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon: Save 40% on JBL True Wireless Earbuds with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue: Get 20% off Capri Blue candles, which have that iconic scent you probably recognize from Anthropologie stores.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Anthropologie: Save 20% on glassware, dinnerware, candles and more from Anthropologie.
Sur La Table: Get $300 off Breville barista coffee makers and 30% off spring entertaining essentials.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Walmart: Get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on bed and bath essentials from Brooklinen.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Save 25% on Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals happening today?
On March 7, 2024, there are lots of major discounts that are worth checking out. Don't miss a $29 deal on $91 worth of Origins products. Take 40% off Skechers footwear. Nab 57% off a Renpho heated eye massager. Nordstrom Rack has discounts up to 80% on Hoka, Free People, UGG, and WEAR by Erin Andrews.
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet,the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
