Take 68% off Origins Skincare, 40% off Skechers, 57% off a Renpho Heated Eye Massager & More Major Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As your trusty shopping editor, I'm here to sprinkle a little mid-week joy into your life with some fabulous finds that won't break the bank. Let's check out some amazing deals on beauty, fashion, and home products that'll have you feeling like a million bucks without spending a fortune.

Treat yourself to some seriously luxurious skincare without breaking the bank with a $29 deal on $91 worth of Origins products— including the charcoal mask I've been using since high school. Your feet will thank you if you add these incredibly comfortable Skechers to your life. They are 40% off right now and there are lots of other Skechers styles on sale too.

If you want an opulent experience, I cannot stop raving about this Renpho heated eye massager, which is 57% off today. I've been in love with this device since 2021 and it does so much: it helps me relax, relieves my headaches, diminishes the appearance of my dark circles, and helps my skin absorb eye cream more efficiently.

Today is ONLY DAY to get 20% off Revolve (use the promo code HAPPY20 at checkout). Nordstrom Rack is the best place to shop right now with discounts up to 80% on Hoka, Free People, UGG, and WEAR by Erin Andrews. Get 20% off Capri Blue candles, which have that iconic scent you probably recognize from Anthropologie stores. Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Remember that you can indulge in a little retail therapy while sticking to your budget. You deserve to pamper yourself.