Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

Watch : Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Three years after the fatal shooting on set of the movie Rust, the jury has reached a verdict on one of those involved.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty of tampering with evidence by a New Mexico jury on March 6, per a court filing obtained by E! News.

After the jury deliberated for two and a half hours over the decision, their guilty verdict means the 26-year-old faces up to three years in state prison, according to NBC News. Following her court proceedings, Gutierrez-Reed was taken back into police custody to await her sentencing, which will happen at a later date.

Gutierrez-Reed's nearly two-week criminal trial took place after actor Alec Baldwin held a prop gun that fired a live round of ammunition while on the set of the film Rust back in 2021. The bullet that was fired injured the movie's director Joel Souza and killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded the gun used by Baldwin on set, plead not guilty to her charges over the incident. In addition, Baldwin—who has insisted he did not pull the gun's trigger—plead not guilty in January to his own involuntary manslaughter charges related to the killing. He will face trial in July.