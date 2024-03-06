Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the film's set.

Three years after the fatal shooting on set of the movie Rust, the jury has reached a verdict on one of those involved.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty of tampering with evidence by a New Mexico jury on March 6, per a court filing obtained by E! News. 

After the jury deliberated for two and a half hours over the decision, their guilty verdict means the 26-year-old faces up to three years in state prison, according to NBC News. Following her court proceedings, Gutierrez-Reed was taken back into police custody to await her sentencing, which will happen at a later date. 

Gutierrez-Reed's nearly two-week criminal trial took place after actor Alec Baldwin held a prop gun that fired a live round of ammunition while on the set of the film Rust back in 2021. The bullet that was fired injured the movie's director Joel Souza and killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded the gun used by Baldwin on set, plead not guilty to her charges over the incident. In addition, Baldwin—who has insisted he did not pull the gun's triggerplead not guilty in January to his own involuntary manslaughter charges related to the killing. He will face trial in July. 

During the trial's closing statements, prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey called Gutierrez-Reed's failure to ensure there were no live rounds in the gun "negligent" and "careless," per NBC News. 

Morrissey also added that following the events on the Rust set, the armorer was "more worried about her career" than the victims.

In response, defense attorney Jason Bowles argued that prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for bringing the live ammunition onto the film's set and alleged that Baldwin should, instead, be held accountable for Hutchins' death. 

"No one ever knew there would be a live round on set," Bowles said in court, per NBC News. "The only act is the pointing of the weapon. Ms Gutierrez didn't point that weapon."

One week after the fatal shooting, Gutierrez-Reed spoke out on the incident through her attorneys, offering her condolences to the victims. 

"First Hannah would like to extend her deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna," the October 2021 statement said. "She was an inspirational woman in film who Hannah looked up to. She also offers her thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to Joel."

The message added, "Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

E! News has reached out to Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers for comment on the verdict but has not heard back. 

