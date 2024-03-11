See the Kardashian-Jenners' Night Out at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties

The Kardashian-Jenner family embraced the glamour of Oscars night, hitting the red carpet for after-parties in Los Angeles on March 10.

The Kardashian-Jenners are always ready to take on a red carpet moment. 

The sisters came out in style to celebrate the 2024 Oscars, hitting the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party on March 10. In honor of Hollywood's biggest night, the Kardashians stars rocked daring fashion looks, with Kylie Jenner in a strappy red column gown with a cherry blossom motif.

Meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner looked sleek in a sheer black Maison Margiela dress and a red lip. Their mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble also joined, holding hands on the red carpet.

For her part, Kim Kardashian showed off her glam in a tight white dress with an architectural neckline. She completed the sexy look by wearing her hair down with a retro-style draped side bang. 

After all, the Vanity Fair party is "always so hot," as Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton exclusively told E! News during The Hollywood Reporter and TikTok's nominees night March 7.

"The Oscars is a little bit more, I feel, controlled," Chris shared. "There's an element of classic to it."

But when it comes to the after-party, he noted, "Everyone's had a drink. They're ready to let loose, change it up. And that's when I know it gets a little bit sexier."

Ultimately, for the hair expert, he said it's all about "creating a look" for his clients: "I love creating a story—it's always fun and I love how you can create a moment with hair."

The family posed together at the Vanity Fair bash alongside guests Demi Lovato, Serena Williams and Selma Blair following the Oscars ceremony, which recognized Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and more top movies of the year. (See all the stars on the Oscars red carpet here.)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And while Kourtney Kardashian did turn the 2023 Emmy Awards into a date night with Travis Barker in January, she wasn't able to partake in Oscars festivities this weekend. Instead, she and her family have been traveling in Australia and New Zealand during Blink-182's world tour. Next up, Travis is set to take the stage in South America, starting with a concert in Peru on March 12.

Still, the Vanity Fair extravaganza remains a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner fam, with Kim last attending in 2022 in a blue Balenciaga look. And last year, Kylie and Kendall turned up in posh gold and black metallic gowns by Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela, respectively.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But when it comes to makeup, Kendall in particular likes to keep it classic.

"I'd say my beauty philosophy is ‘less is more,'" the 28-year-old told Harper's BAZAAR in October. "It might be boring [but] I've always been a big believer in enhancing your natural beauty—I think everyone is so beautiful and just taking that and adding a little glow to the skin, or maybe a lip or something, is all anyone really needs."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Read on to see more celebrities looking glamorous at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Usher

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy,

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jacquemus.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Minnie Driver

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

In Nina Ricci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charles Melton

In Ferragamo.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

In Thom Browne.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Selma Blair

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue

