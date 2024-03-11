See the Kardashian-Jenners' Night Out at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

The Kardashian-Jenners are always ready to take on a red carpet moment.

The sisters came out in style to celebrate the 2024 Oscars, hitting the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party on March 10. In honor of Hollywood's biggest night, the Kardashians stars rocked daring fashion looks, with Kylie Jenner in a strappy red column gown with a cherry blossom motif.

Meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner looked sleek in a sheer black Maison Margiela dress and a red lip. Their mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble also joined, holding hands on the red carpet.

For her part, Kim Kardashian showed off her glam in a tight white dress with an architectural neckline. She completed the sexy look by wearing her hair down with a retro-style draped side bang.

After all, the Vanity Fair party is "always so hot," as Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton exclusively told E! News during The Hollywood Reporter and TikTok's nominees night March 7.

"The Oscars is a little bit more, I feel, controlled," Chris shared. "There's an element of classic to it."

But when it comes to the after-party, he noted, "Everyone's had a drink. They're ready to let loose, change it up. And that's when I know it gets a little bit sexier."