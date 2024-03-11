See the Kardashian-Jenners' Night Out at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties

The Kardashian-Jenners are always ready to take on a red carpet moment.
The sisters came out in style to celebrate the 2024 Oscars, hitting the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party on March 10. In honor of Hollywood's biggest night, the Kardashians stars rocked daring fashion looks, with Kylie Jenner in a strappy red column gown with a cherry blossom motif.
Meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner looked sleek in a sheer black Maison Margiela dress and a red lip. Their mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble also joined, holding hands on the red carpet.
For her part, Kim Kardashian showed off her glam in a tight white dress with an architectural neckline. She completed the sexy look by wearing her hair down with a retro-style draped side bang.
After all, the Vanity Fair party is "always so hot," as Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton exclusively told E! News during The Hollywood Reporter and TikTok's nominees night March 7.
"The Oscars is a little bit more, I feel, controlled," Chris shared. "There's an element of classic to it."
But when it comes to the after-party, he noted, "Everyone's had a drink. They're ready to let loose, change it up. And that's when I know it gets a little bit sexier."
Ultimately, for the hair expert, he said it's all about "creating a look" for his clients: "I love creating a story—it's always fun and I love how you can create a moment with hair."
The family posed together at the Vanity Fair bash alongside guests Demi Lovato, Serena Williams and Selma Blair following the Oscars ceremony, which recognized Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and more top movies of the year. (See all the stars on the Oscars red carpet here.)
And while Kourtney Kardashian did turn the 2023 Emmy Awards into a date night with Travis Barker in January, she wasn't able to partake in Oscars festivities this weekend. Instead, she and her family have been traveling in Australia and New Zealand during Blink-182's world tour. Next up, Travis is set to take the stage in South America, starting with a concert in Peru on March 12.
Still, the Vanity Fair extravaganza remains a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner fam, with Kim last attending in 2022 in a blue Balenciaga look. And last year, Kylie and Kendall turned up in posh gold and black metallic gowns by Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela, respectively.
But when it comes to makeup, Kendall in particular likes to keep it classic.
"I'd say my beauty philosophy is ‘less is more,'" the 28-year-old told Harper's BAZAAR in October. "It might be boring [but] I've always been a big believer in enhancing your natural beauty—I think everyone is so beautiful and just taking that and adding a little glow to the skin, or maybe a lip or something, is all anyone really needs."
